Sheree Whitfield claims that Nene Leakes pays people to write their 'RHOA' meeting Lee, NeNe responds

That's not the only thing about NeNe that Sheree discussed in & # 39; WWHL & # 39; while the former star of & # 39; RHOA & # 39; Talk about whether NeNe's friendship with Wendy Williams was genuine.

Sheree Whitfield apparently he was one of those who tuned in to the first part of the season 12 reunion of "The Real Housewives of AtlantaThe former cast member intervened in the explosive episode during his appearance on "Watch what happens live with Andy Cohen"and shading NeNe leaks in the process.

"I think Nene was really good tonight. Her readings were amazing," for which Sheree praised the star Bravo. However, he later made an accusation that NeNe could pay someone to write their meeting readings, saying, "To whoever has paid for that, you owe it."

Andy then brought up the rumors that NeNe had read the script for the topic, prompting Sheree to duplicate her claims. "I don't think it's crazy, but tonight he was great at his reading."

It wasn't long before NeNe noticed Sheree's comments about her. She quickly applauded on her Twitter account, writing: "YES, my readings are written and rehearsed! REMEMBER that I am old, menopausal and have a lot of shit in my memory!"

"In my younger days, I would sit on the couch and read to you from the top of my wig and I had the most ICONIC DATES TO DATE." she added.

NeNe Leakes responded to Sheree Shitfield's accusation.

That wasn't the only thing about NeNe that Sheree discussed on "WWHL." Sheree said she was not convinced that NeNe's friendship with Wendy Williams it was genuine. When asked if it was "genuine or strategic," he said it was "strategic" without hesitation.

At the meeting, NeNe addressed her and Wendy's friendship, saying that she and Wendy were "in a neutral place" at the time they filmed the meeting. However, Kenya did not buy that.

"I don't think it is a true friendship. I think they are both not really being honest and honest," Kenya shared during the meeting. "I mean, clearly this woman got online and was talking about her basically like a dog. & # 39; That girl over there & # 39;. She was saying the most degrading things, and if that's someone who is really your friend, Why would he go to his platform and basically say, "I'm Wendy Williams. That's why I'm the queen of daytime television, and you? "Don't come for the queen. She doesn't think about Nene."