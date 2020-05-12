Several surfers are found dead in the Netherlands.

Five surfers drowned off the shore of the Dutch beach resort of Scheveningen after being caught in strong winds and foamy waters, local authorities said on Tuesday.
Rescuers from the Dutch Coast Guard began a search operation shortly after six surfers went missing on Monday night. Three people were rescued, two of whom were later pronounced dead. Two more bodies were found Tuesday morning, and one more was seen floating in the sea. The Coast Guard ended its search in the early afternoon and said it had not found that last person, bringing the death toll to five.
The deaths shocked the surf community in the Netherlands and locals in Scheveningen, a district in The Hague about 30 miles southwest of Amsterdam. "When a group of people went surfing early in the evening, no one expected that some would not come home," said Johan Remkes, mayor of The Hague, he said in a statement.
The rescue operation was complicated by strong winds and rough seas, the Dutch Coast Guard said on Twitter. "There are still active water sports enthusiasts near our search area," the service wrote Monday night. "We ask that you leave this area as soon as possible."
Other European countries have severely restricted outdoor activities during the coronavirus pandemic, but the Netherlands has taken a more relaxed approach, only asking people to stay home as much as possible and to respect social distancing practices. when they are outside. Many beaches are closed, but surfing has been allowed as long as surfers respect distances of 1.5 meters according to the Dutch surf association.
As of Tuesday, the Netherlands had reported nearly 43,000 confirmed coronavirus infections and 5,456 deaths. Dutch authorities loosened closure measures this week, including a partial reopening of schools.
A popular seaside resort known for its annual On New Year's Day, when thousands of Dutch people bathe in the icy waters of the North Sea, Scheveningen is known as the best surfing spot in the Netherlands. "The North Sea is a thicker beach, but that makes it a special and rewarding backyard," said Yannick de Jager, a Scheveningen-based surfer.
Among the five victims, three are believed to be experienced surfers who were professional coaches in open water swimming, according to NOS, a Dutch public broadcaster.
All six surfers disappeared shortly after 7 p.m. Monday, according to emergency service officials, and the rescue operation was halted once night fell. Using a helicopter and lifeboats, rescuers resumed their search at dawn Tuesday amid strong winds.
Television footage showed some walking through the water on foot, and the helicopter flying low to blow up the sea foam and help locate the bodies.
There may be even more missing people, surfers told the Dutch media, as many others may have had difficulty returning to shore on Monday. Some surfers told the Algemeen Nederlands Persbureau news agency that the thick foam made it especially difficult for those who had fallen off their boards to return to shore.
The Dutch Coast Guard and authorities in The Hague have asked any surfer who has come out of the water on their own to contact, saying that several additional surfboards and kite surfboards have been found. A message, "Check if 1 of these boards is yours!" It was published on the city's Twitter account.
Scheveningen residents mourned the five deceased surfers on Tuesday as they placed wreaths on the beach and shared images of five herrings on a dark background on social media, a reference to the city's flag, which has three fish.
Thomas Erdbrink contributed reporting.
