Senator Pelosi urges Congress to "go big,quot; in upcoming Coronavirus federal aid package – Up News Info San Francisco

WASHINGTON (AP) – Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi is set to present the next coronavirus aid package, encouraging Congress to "go big,quot; in aid to help cash-strapped states and to struggling Americans. Voting is possible as early as Friday.

But the bill directly addresses an obstacle in the Senate. Senate Republicans said Monday they do not plan to vote on any new relief until June. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says there is no "urgency,quot; to act.

"Let's get on with it," Pelosi said Monday night on MSNBC.

"For those who suggest a break, I would say hunger does not stop, rent does not stop," he said. "We have a great need. It is monumental. "

The new package, the fifth since March, is expected to have another stunning price. President Donald Trump has enacted nearly $ 3 trillion in aid approved by Congress.

Its centerpiece is likely to be money for states and cities struggling to avoid layoffs in the face of high health care costs and falling tax revenues during the economic shutdown. Pelosi said there will be money for virus tests and another round of direct cash payments and unemployment benefits for Americans. She has not disclosed the cost.

In a conference call with House colleagues on Monday, Pelosi urged them to "go big,quot;, according to an unauthorized person to discuss the caucus' private call and granted them anonymity.

With the Capitol still partially closed, Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, a Democrat, told lawmakers on the call that there would be a 72-hour notice before returning to Washington for the vote, which could arrive on Friday, the person said. .

But Senate Republicans are in no rush to spend what could be billions more on aid.

"I don't think we have yet felt the urgency to act immediately," McConnell told reporters on Capitol Hill.

McConnell said he has been in close contact with the White House, evaluating the aid that Congress has already approved in response to the virus outbreak and the next steps.

The White House called a call with Senate Republicans on Monday, senators and aides said. "If we decide to go ahead, we will move forward together," McConnell said. Their priority is ensuring that any new package includes liability protections for healthcare providers and companies that are reopening.

Senate Republicans are not expected to act on any additional aid until after the Memorial Day recess, according to a high-ranking Republican aide not authorized to discuss planning and granted anonymity.

The Senate is scheduled for recess at the end of next week for a pre-scheduled break, and the senators will return on June 1.

The Senate recently reopened its side of the Capitol, while the House remains largely closed due to health concerns.

Senators have been in session since last week, voting for Trump's nominees for judicial and executive positions and other matters. The Senate Majority, the 53-member Republican Senate conference, meets for its regular lunches most days, spread out three at a table for social distance. Democrats meet by phone. Many, but not all, senators wear masks.

At least a dozen Capitol Police officers and other staff have tested positive for the virus, and at least one senator, Lamar Alexander of Tennessee, is isolated in his home after exposure from a positive staff member. Other lawmakers have entered and exited the quarantine.

Democratic Senate Leader Chuck Schumer warned that if Trump and Congressional Republicans "walk slowly,quot; more aid, they will be repeating President Herbert Hoover's "lukewarm,quot; response to the Great Depression.

"It should be big and bold," Schumer said Monday.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.