See the stars of the central stage, then and now

Thanks to her dance experience, Saldana landed the role of the passionate Eva as her film debut (although a dance double was used), and she would continue to be Central stageHe is the biggest breakout star and says it is one of his "favorite,quot; movies.

"I turned 21 when we filmed that movie, and Princess Diana passed away, and that was a great moment on set," she reflected in a Elle interview. "It was the summer of 1999, and I remember seeing New York City and saying 'This has never looked more beautiful' because I showed up at Lincoln Center every day for work."

Since then, Saldana, 41, has become one of Hollywood's most bankable ladies leaders, landing important roles in the Star Trek and Guardians of the Galaxy / Avengers franchises as well as starred Avatar, One of the highest grossing movies of all time. It is ready to return for the next sequels.

Saldana married artist Marco Perego Saldaña in 2013, and they welcomed twins, Cy and Bowie, in November 2014. Her third child, Zen, was born in 2017.