See Seth MacFarlane's Incredible Song, The Performance of Many Artists

Seth MacFarlane was born for this game.
During the Monday episode at Tonight's show starring Jimmy Fallon, the versatile actor put his singing skills to the test with a round of "One Song, Many Artists." While singing the song "You are nobody until someone loves you,quot;, Seth was tasked with using as many character voices and celebrity impressions as he could to bring the classic tune.
To start, host Jimmy Fallon He held up a card that said "Peter Griffin," instructing Seth to start the song with the Family man The characteristic voice of the patriarch. For the next part of the song, he effortlessly switched to Brian Griffin's vocals. Taking things a little further, he started the chorus as Stewie Griffin and ended strong as Quagmire, ending with the character's phrase: "Diggity,quot;.
Advancing to the second verse, Seth began to include some characters from american father. Starting with Roger, he then transitioned to Stan.
Then, it was time for the celebrity impression portion. Of Stan, his impression of Kermit the Frog exploded and, to conclude the song, Seth gave him the Saturday night live light your best Liam Neeson.
Before diving into their "One Song, Many Artists,quot; game, the duo discussed how the showrunner has fared while working from home.
"I'm doing a lot. I find that, like, you know, while we install all these crazy systems at home where I can edit the program from home," he said. "I can record Family man and american father from home. The technical part of our culture, the way that people have taken a step to close these gaps for us, is somewhat surprising. "
While working from home has been a breeze for his lively shows, the Ted Star admitted she ran into a rush when it came to filming her show. The orville.
"We were right in the middle of filming an episode of The orville"Seth began, explaining that production of the FOX show has stopped." So it's like when this finally airs, whenever it is, one episode will be such that you will have from one scene to the next, people will suddenly gain 20 pounds and have, like, long white beards. "
But for Seth, his biggest challenge during the pandemic is not finding new projects, but preparing for the unknown.
"I like to be busy. I mean, there is enough for me from a writing point of view and from a production point of view that I can find ways to fill this time," he shared. "And, you know, the most important problem for me is that when I look into the future and start writing projects and I'm sure you've heard this before, when you're writing characters, it's hard to predict how the Like, you know, 'Jim shakes hands with Bob'. Will that ever happen again? "
He added: "What will the world be like and how much is the daily interaction between this going to be? And you just can't predict that, so you're just writing the world we know now. So that's the biggest challenge for me."
Watch Seth show his impressions and open up about working during the pandemic in the videos above!
