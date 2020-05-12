See Seth MacFarlane's Incredible Song, The Performance of Many Artists

Seth MacFarlane was born for this game.

During the Monday episode at Tonight's show starring Jimmy Fallon, the versatile actor put his singing skills to the test with a round of "One Song, Many Artists." While singing the song "You are nobody until someone loves you,quot;, Seth was tasked with using as many character voices and celebrity impressions as he could to bring the classic tune.

To start, host Jimmy Fallon He held up a card that said "Peter Griffin," instructing Seth to start the song with the Family man The characteristic voice of the patriarch. For the next part of the song, he effortlessly switched to Brian Griffin's vocals. Taking things a little further, he started the chorus as Stewie Griffin and ended strong as Quagmire, ending with the character's phrase: "Diggity,quot;.

Advancing to the second verse, Seth began to include some characters from american father. Starting with Roger, he then transitioned to Stan.