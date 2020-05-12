See Adam Sandler's daughter collide her interview with Jimmy Kimmel

Adam SandlerHis daughter is his greatest assistant.
During the Monday episode at Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Uncut Gems youngest daughter of the star Sunny, 11 years old, adorably crashed in his host walking interview Jimmy Kimmel through his father's recent grooming accident.
"I wanted to tell you something quick about my Sunny," he said as his little girl was at his side. "Apparently I had a hair sticking out of my ear and Sunny told me about it. And she said she looked silly, so I went and shaved. I took the razor I normally shave with and went like this and went down the stairs and He said, "How's that, Sunny?" And she said, "You're bleeding. Tell Jimmy what he looks like there."
Taking over, Sunny continued, "So it's like … it's bloody and then there's a big gut." Entering, Adam added: "She says there is apparently a gut coming out of my ear." As he explained more, the father of two wiped his ear with a paper towel to show Jimmy the damage. "So you can see there is a little blood," he said. "But we're going down, honey. Much better."
Shifting gears, Jimmy and Adam also discussed how Saturday night live Alum does well while practicing social distancing. After calling himself a homebody by nature, Adam admitted that not being able to turn down plans wasn't fun.
"I think I prefer to have the … I like more (to say) no," he explained. "I like it when my wife says, 'Hey, let's go somewhere.' And I say, "No, I don't want to do that." But I don't like this pandemic telling me that you can't go anywhere. I like it better, you know, it's cooler to say no. "
As for what Adam's last big night involved, he continued: "I saw Jim Carreymovie ofSonic the Hedgehog) I noticed that people were scattered, there were only a few of us in the theater. I was laughing really hard … I called Carrey from the theater. I was telling him how much fun it was while it was happening. I didn't know it was going to be the last movie I saw. "
While it may appear that the Billy Madison Star and his family are having the best time together, Adam assured Jimmy that they had had their ups and downs. "The worst part of this quarantine used to be when I slammed into the house and got kicked out. My wife would be like, better. You better be going. Get out. You're acting crazy." And I would go away. Now she's like, "Go to hell. Wait, let me get you a mask and gloves." And when I get the right things to go, she's like, 'Okay, just stay. It doesn't matter, whatever. "
See how Adam and Sunny remember their prep effort went awry and hear which one of their comical friends misses the most in the funny video above!
