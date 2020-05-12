See Adam Sandler's daughter collide her interview with Jimmy Kimmel

Adam SandlerHis daughter is his greatest assistant.

During the Monday episode at Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Uncut Gems youngest daughter of the star Sunny, 11 years old, adorably crashed in his host walking interview Jimmy Kimmel through his father's recent grooming accident.

"I wanted to tell you something quick about my Sunny," he said as his little girl was at his side. "Apparently I had a hair sticking out of my ear and Sunny told me about it. And she said she looked silly, so I went and shaved. I took the razor I normally shave with and went like this and went down the stairs and He said, "How's that, Sunny?" And she said, "You're bleeding. Tell Jimmy what he looks like there."

Taking over, Sunny continued, "So it's like … it's bloody and then there's a big gut." Entering, Adam added: "She says there is apparently a gut coming out of my ear." As he explained more, the father of two wiped his ear with a paper towel to show Jimmy the damage. "So you can see there is a little blood," he said. "But we're going down, honey. Much better."