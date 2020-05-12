Second inmate at Colorado prison dies of coronavirus; more mass testing in progress

A second person incarcerated in Colorado's largest prison died of the new coronavirus as further mass testing continues to reveal positive cases at the facility.

Little information was available Monday afternoon about the second death at the Sterling Correctional Center, beyond the number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 from one to two on a Colorado Department of Corrections data dashboard. A department spokeswoman did not respond to a request for more information.

The death occurs when more extensive tests reveal that hundreds of inmates at Colorado's eastern plains facilities have COVID-19. New data released Monday by the Colorado Department of Corrections shows 329 Sterling inmates have tested positive, about 23% of the 1,415 inmates who have been evaluated there.

Sterling prison housed a total of 2,321 inmates as of April 30.

The increase in the number of cases, to 67 since Wednesday, makes prison again the largest outbreak in the state.

The department also announced Monday that massive testing is underway at a second facility, the Crowley County Correctional Facility. Of the 299 inmates examined there, 37 have received positive results.

Outside of those two facilities, 109 inmates in 12 other prisons have been examined. Of those tests, only two were positive: one case at the Buena Vista Correctional Complex and one at the Denver Diagnostic and Reception Center. The inmate at the Buena Vista facility has recovered.

%MINIFYHTML87e3f0deb8f959884d3447437e1d284a16%

Eight of the 22 Colorado prisons have not performed any tests on inmates.

The new data comes amid renewed calls for prisoners to be released to prevent further infection and death. While some inmates have been released, a coalition of health and civil rights organizations again asked Governor Jared Polis to increase the number.

"Colorado has just abolished the death penalty," the coalition wrote in a letter to the governor on Friday. "We cannot keep elderly and medically vulnerable Colorado residents incarcerated in prisons that are likely to become their death traps."

Over the past month, the state's prison system has more than doubled the number of empty beds at its facilities. The system had 1,854 beds open on Friday, much more than the 688 open on April 13.

But that means that almost 90% of the state's 17,452 prison beds are full.

"With Colorado prisons operating at around 90% capacity, and many people locked in small cells with one or more cellmates and with no possibility of social distancing, population reduction efforts to date are woefully inadequate to mitigate the spread of the virus, "the states coalition letter.

Subscribe to the bi-weekly newsletter to receive health news directly to your inbox.