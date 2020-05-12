Second DUI arrest will result in prison for Baca County Judge

A Baca County judge will be sentenced to prison when he pleads guilty in June to a DUI in Kansas.

Debra Gunkel, 62, pleaded guilty Thursday in Prowers County Court to violating the terms of his probation in a 2018 DUI case by committing another DUI crime in Kansas on August 17, 2019, according to the Office of the Judicial District 18, a special prosecutor in the case. He is expected to plead guilty in Kansas as part of his plea agreement in Colorado.

The second DUI arrest will result in "mandatory,quot; jail time for Gunkel, according to a press release.

Gunkel was arrested by the Prowers County Sheriff's Office on January 14, 2018. She was driving with a blood alcohol level of 0.137. On October 26, 2018, he pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and received a deferred sentence.

The conviction could have been expired if he had successfully completed two years of probation.

"No one is above the law, not the police, not elected officials, not prosecutors, not just judges," District Attorney George Brauchler said in the statement. “This defendant, someone who has sat on the trial of numerous drunk drivers who appeared in his court, was offered a second chance and a vehicle for rehabilitation. She chose to miss that opportunity. She will pay the consequences.

Gunkel serves as a part-time judge in Southeast Colorado County, which borders Kansas and Oklahoma.

Gunkel was arrested outside Tribune, Kansas, on August 17 on suspicion of driving with an open container, DUI, without using a required locking device and speeding, according to an arrest report.

"His probation in the Prowers County case was revoked in October 2019," according to the district attorney's press release. "When he pleaded guilty last week, the court reversed the deferred ruling and entered the DUI conviction."

The Colorado court system is expected to address Gunkel's status as a judge when the Kansas case is concluded.