Screen Media takes Susan Sarandon-Kate Winslet Ensemble Film ‘Blackbird’ – Up News Info

Screen Media has acquired all rights to North America and select foreign territories for Roger Michell Blackbird Ensemble film that made its world premiere on TIFF last year. A launch is planned in September.

The image, which Screen Media collected from Millennium Media, stars Susan Sarandon, Kate Winslet, Mia Wasikowska, Sam Neill, Rainn Wilson, and Bex Taylor-Klaus.

In BlackbirdLily (Sarandon) learned she has cancer, so she and her husband Paul (Neill) reunite the family and loved ones to discuss their options. But once put together, opinions vary, especially those of Lily's daughters Jennifer (Winslet) and Anna (Wasikowska) and what was thought of as a loving family reunion quickly transforms into a panoply of family dynamics. Blackbird It was written by Christian Torpe and produced by David Bernardi, Sherryl Clark, and Robert Van Norden.

“I think we were all surprised at how powerful this little movie was. He strikes far beyond his weight and in the final round offers a surprising and emotional knockout, ”said Michell. "But along the way it's a lot more fun than we all thought too. The set is impeccable, and the detail of their performances makes the story feel maudlin or self-indulgent. I think we are all very proud of that."

"It shouldn't surprise us with a cast as famous as Blackbird, and under the direction of Roger Michell, that this movie is incredibly engaging and moving, but also humorous when examining the mess of life," said Seth Needle, Senior Vice President, Global Acquisitions and Co-Productions, Screen Media.

"Blackbird It is without a doubt the most beautiful film we have ever made, ”said Jeffrey Greenstein, President of Millennium Media. “Balancing the delicate material with grace and lightness, Roger Michell takes the audience on a tough but moving journey that an incredibly talented group of actors brought to life. The film deserves to be seen by the widest possible audience, an effort that we hope to defend alongside the enthusiastic Screen Media team. "

Needle and Mike Messina, executive vice president of distribution for Screen Media, negotiated the deal with Greenstein and Jonathan Yunger, co-chairs of Millennium Media, on behalf of the filmmakers. Yunger and Greenstein continue to handle sales abroad.

Screen Media premiered the historical drama Robert the Bruce last month. The distributor recently announced the acquisition of the feature film by Rod Lurie. The outpost, based on Jake Tapper New York Times best seller The Outpost: An Untold Story of American Valorand launched John Turturro The big lebowski cleave The scrolls of Jesus which was released on DVD last week. The company is also in post-production in Willy's Wonderland starring Nicolas Cage. Screen Media is a chicken soup for the Soul Entertainment company.