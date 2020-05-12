Scooter Braun blames Taylor Swift for a fight over him by abandoning plans to be a politician

WENN / Patricia Schlein

The manager of Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande admits that he does not know if he wants to subject his children to ridicule and exposure after experiencing a collision with the & # 39; Lover & # 39; singer.

Justin Bieber and Ariana GrandeThe Scooter Braun manager has abandoned his plans to become a politician because he does not want his children to suffer as a result of his ambitions.

In a new interview with British GQ, the music mogul, who was confronted with Taylor Swift on the purchase of his subsequent catalog last year (19), he admits that he was interested in a public position, but it seems that the dispute has postponed it.

"I was recently publicly attacked by someone I don't know, someone who refused to have a conversation with me, and I wish that person nothing but the best and I hope that one day there will be a dialogue, because I think everything could have been avoided. with proper dialogue, "he says.

"What it did teach me was that if my children were teenagers, if they were a little older, this could have been very difficult for them. And I don't know if I feel comfortable being in public office knowing the amount of ridicule and exposure and not I know if I want to put my kids through it. So now I'm trying to do the best I can in the private sector. "

Taylor made it clear that Braun taking over her old record company was her "worst case scenario," and she told fans that she had prevented her from performing some of her older hits as part of a tribute to the American Music Awards.

Last month, Swift targeted Braun and Big Machine Records founder Scott Borchetta for releasing an unapproved album of their live performances, calling him "shameless greed in times of coronavirus" and "so tasteless, but very transparent."