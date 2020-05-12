Sara Molina responds to Tekashi 6ix9ine: Stop putting bodies on me, weirdo!

Sara Molina, Tekashi's 6ix9ine baby mom, responded to her claims that he teased her because she cheated on him with Shotti, telling the rapper to stop "putting bodies on him."

Sara denies that her claims are true.

Since their live session, 6ix9ine is holding on to their excuse that the reason he was teased was because Sara and Shotti were secretly tearing him apart, and that his former gang members kidnapped and beat him.

Sara says that everything is a poor excuse and that he must support her actions.

"Why do you keep telling the same story? You sound hurt by something you're trying to do great – I don't understand ….. If you're proud of something, aren't you supposed to bear that? You keep giving all these cheesy,quot; ** reasons why you did what you did, BUT DIDN'T SAY EVERYTHING THAT HAPPENED FOR YOU, "he wrote.

She continued, "It's all your fault, stupid. Stop putting bodies on me, weirdo. You can tell how you don't mind being teased, but guess what … YOU DO. He's ashamed of what he did, but he hasn't He has no choice but to try to make Jack look good, he is ashamed and he has no choice but to hide behind the humor. "