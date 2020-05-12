Home Entertainment Sara Molina responds to Tekashi 6ix9ine: Stop putting bodies on me, weirdo!

Sara Molina responds to Tekashi 6ix9ine: Stop putting bodies on me, weirdo!

Sara Molina, Tekashi's 6ix9ine baby mom, responded to her claims that he teased her because she cheated on him with Shotti, telling the rapper to stop "putting bodies on him."

Sara denies that her claims are true.

Since their live session, 6ix9ine is holding on to their excuse that the reason he was teased was because Sara and Shotti were secretly tearing him apart, and that his former gang members kidnapped and beat him.

