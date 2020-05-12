Santa Monica musician performs "Amazing Grace,quot; every night in memory of coronavirus victims – Up News Info Los Angeles

SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) – Every night since orders to stay home began, a Santa Monica piper has been playing "Amazing Grace,quot; from the Palisades lantern to honor all those who have died of coronavirus.

The hymn, first written as a poem by the English clergyman John Newton in 1772, is a well-known tear duck.

Andrew McGregor walks from his Santa Monica apartment to a private spot around sunset every day, facing the ocean, to play the song of love and loss.

"He has running water and electricity and a roof over his head, but there is still the knowledge that we are not going to be the way things were," said McGregor.

It has become almost a ritual for neighbors to listen every night from their balconies or the street.

"It is so special and moving," said Lisa Lipman. "It feels like there is life again."

The Santa Monica Fire Department also stopped to listen, clap and turn on its lights in recognition of McGregor's efforts.

"When we are stuck and cannot move, this is a way to bring comfort, healing and support to the community," said McGregor. "We are in a very difficult time and people need healing and hope."