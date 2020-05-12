San Francisco Bay Area Returning High-Price Real Estate Listings – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – The coronavirus outbreak is beginning to thaw in the deep cold of the San Francisco Bay Area real estate market, according to a survey published by the Zillow real estate website.

According to the new Zillow numbers, there were 12.4% more expensive listings and 13.3% more affordable listings last week than the week before in San Francisco.

And although the number of new listings in general still decreased 37.1% over the previous year, they increased 18.3% over the previous week. There was good news for potential buyers, too: The median list price was $ 904,188, 0.9% less than last year.

Meanwhile, in San José, the survey found that new listings for the most expensive homes fell 16.2% year-over-year, and new listings for the most affordable homes fell 24.5%. But from the previous week, there were 76.7% more expensive listings and 25.1% more affordable listings last week.

The number of new listings overall decreased 39.1% over the previous year, but increased 13% over the previous week. However, the virus has not cooled the price of a new home. The survey found that the median list price was $ 1,167,354, 1.9% more than last year.

%MINIFYHTML99dd638ed1890af0edbbb9b94c0a900f17%

"Sellers with higher-priced homes, which often have more flexibility in their decision, appear to have been late at first to wait for the uncertainty, and are now returning to the market with signs of increased buyer demand," Zillow said in a release. Press release.

The survey portrays a very different market than just four weeks ago when Patrick Carlisle, chief market analyst at Compass Real Estate, released his numbers.

"I mean, who wants to move now? No one, ”said Carlisle at the time. “The number of properties that were recalled increased by 800% in one week. The number of properties that entered into contract fell by about 75%, so these are very drastic effects. "

Realtor.com reported in mid-April that there were almost half of the listings on the market than at a similar point in 2019. In the Bay Area, there were approximately 9,500 active listings in early March since the refuge was established in the place effect; That number fell below 8,000 and the number of new listings went from around 1,800 to less than 800.

Carlisle's research showed a typical spring season like 2019, where real estate comes out of its winter slump, but in March it says that most people were afraid to list or didn't have the money to buy.

"People have to have jobs to be able to buy houses or rent houses," said Carlisle.