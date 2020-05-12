Sammy Watkins proved to be a crucial asset to the Chiefs en route to a Super Bowl victory last season, making 14 catches for 288 yards and a touchdown in three games.

The wide receiver's playoff success came in the midst of a tumultuous career in which he has been traded twice and injured nearly every season. According to a valuable story that the Bleacher Report read about him, his first seasons in the NFL were more difficult than many thought.

Watkins said he drank every night for his first two years with the Bills, his addiction and spiraling depression contribute to his health problems.

"I would go out and get drunk," Watkins told the Bleacher Report. " Vain vain."

The Bleacher Report details how Watkins found a sense of purpose and spiritual rebirth after his unhappy start in the league. Many of the views he shares in the story about the universe are unconventional, but have apparently helped him settle down into adulthood.

Watkins has been a reliable big-game threat to the Chiefs when he was healthy for the past two seasons, and he's still only 26 (soon to be 27), so he believes he will continue in his role as an explosive option for a while.

In his darkest moments behind him, he can now focus more on his two passions: smashing cornerbacks in football and sharing theories of human existence with anyone who hears.