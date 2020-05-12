Saks and Nordstrom may open, but purchases probably still suck

Image: Getty Image: Getty

Department stores in various pockets of the country are slowly opening their doors to an audience eager to regain some sense of normalcy, but what they are discovering is that, like many things, shopping as we once knew no longer exists.

%MINIFYHTMLbbdb2ce8457b7cf4e4a6a9e7d72a94c215%

the New York Times reports While some stores are back in business, the actual shopping experience now is a very different, cautious, clinical matter. Department stores in states like Texas opened to the public for the first time in at least a month on Friday, after adding hand sanitizing stations and signs to encourage social distancing measures, presumably to make the experience safer. Still, shopping at a store now won't be like it was a few months ago, and those who are determined enough to touch a bunch of shit that strangers have touched on before will find that practice falls flat But that hasn't stopped intrepid buyers like Delia Hickman, a fashion bloggerI just couldn't wait to go back to Saks! the Times interviewed briefly about her motivations, and while buying from a store is not possible at the moment, it is nice to live indirectly through this woman's experience.

From the Times:

What was the atmosphere like inside the store? It was like watching people gather after a long time apart. All I could see was the employees waving and very excited to say hello. They were also approaching me. Everyone was very happy. Was I buying something specific? I went to the Chanel counter; I wanted to get some Chanel eye patches. The lady there showed me how the eye patches work. He was wearing gloves and a mask. She opened the serum, and when I reached out to taste a little, she said she couldn't touch me. That was totally fine. I totally respected him. I remembered, oh yes, of course. He was wearing glasses, but he showed me the movement of putting it under his eyes. No one seemed to be like "stay away from me" when I walked next to them. That is what I have found in grocery stores.

Admittedly, I'm envious of the kind of life Hickman could lead that would make going to a department store's Chanel counter in the midst of a pandemic a priority, but I'm still not convinced of the idea of ​​buying, regardless of how Stores address the changes necessary to make purchases secure.

Most of the thrill and excitement of shopping is not necessarily about what you buy, but the experience itself. Sure, Soho Saturday morning isn't a cup of tea for everyone, but wandering around a store, touching five items of clothing, and going out empty-handed is probably not on the cards for long.