Safaree writes an emotional message for Erica Mena and manages to impress her

Safaree praised Erica Mena a couple of days ago and made sure to write an emotional and loving message for her on social media. With this post, he managed to impress Erica, who also jumped into the comments to show her love for him.

‘My dream that came true. I wouldn't have wanted it any other way. I love you, my queen, my wife, my first and only baby mom 😝 sometimes I look at you and I cannot believe that everything has turned out as it has. Quarantine had made you want to kill me pero but this love is forever! We will always build, build and build. Mother's day is every day. Wrote ’Safaree wrote.

Someone said to Erica: "@iamerica_mena you should never have been a girlfriend. YOUR AWESOME WIFE,quot;

Another follower said: ‘¡¡¡¡ías ías ías ías ías ías ías‘ ‘ It's love ", and someone else published this message:" Hahahaha, when I read that phrase that wants to kill me, I can hear Mena screaming and screaming on the phone Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha! "

Another follower said: & # 39; she has not killed you yet 😂 if a man manages to get out of quarantine, then you know that ❤️ will last, because all of you & # 39 ;, and someone else posted this message: & # 39; My two favorites , I miss you guys Don't kill him, Erica! See you soon! & # 39;

Another follower said: & # 39; @safaree you are a loving and affectionate man, she is blessed to have you, you are fun and at every moment you show nothing but happiness, I am happy for both of you, that's what someone who can needs take your sadness and turn into joy … Blessed you both Happy Mother's Day.

Another follower said: sa @safaree wish you eternal happiness. God bless your family. Love Team Samuels. "

Ad

In other news, Erica shared a photo of her holding the girl and the Safaree girl in her arms. People have long been asking Erica to post some photos with her baby.



Post views:

0 0