Rudhraksh Jaiswal summarizes his experience of working with Marvel hero Chris Hemsworth in Extraction

Rudhraksh Jaiswal found it surreal when told that he would act in front of his childhood icon Chris Hemsworth, the legendary Thor in Marvel movies, on Extraction. Rudhraksh plays Ovy, the son of an Indian drug trafficker, kidnapped by his father's rival in Bangladesh. While Hemsworth's Tyler Rake is a former military man turned mercenary, hired by his father to rescue the teenager. The two develop a bond during the mission, with Ovy finding a father figure in Rake. Offscreen as well, Rudhraksh was delighted with Chris's warmth and humor, memories that will always serve as a reminder of his date with an artist titan. The film, directed by Sam Hargrave and filmed in Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Thailand, fell on the OTT platform with much praise. He has changed Rudhraksh's expectations of himself and those around him forever …

What kind of responses have you received for your Hollywood debut, Extraction?

It has been amazing. People have been showing a lot of love for the movie. Also, because there are great personalities involved in it. Australian superstar Chris Hemsworth is playing Tyler Rake (former SASR operator turned mercenary). It is the directorial debut of Sam Hargrave (stunt coordinator for various films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe). It has been co-written by brothers Russo Joe and Anthony.

Did you have cold feet during the audition?

I was extremely nervous. I didn't know my role or who I was going to work with or who had written the script (Russo brothers). He was ignorant of everything. I went to the audition, about five or six rounds. It was hard. When I learned that Sam Hargrave was directing the film, I was amazed. I have been a great admirer because of his previous work. I am a Marvel geek. When Sam, sir, said you would work with Chris Hemsworth, I was speechless. I have grown up watching Chris Hemsworth. There's no one like him.

Tell us about the first time you met Chris Hemsworth.

I was fixing my hair in the store. My mom was sitting next to me. Every five seconds, he would run to check if Chris Mister had come. When he arrived, I ran to meet him. I couldn't believe my luck working with Chris, sir, my screen idol since childhood.

What was the bond you shared with him during the shooting?

It was an extremely special bond. It makes you feel very comfortable. He is so sensible, so kind. It is like a child. It's also fun with a great sense of humor. Most of my scenes are with Chris Mister. We share a parent-child bond like in the movie. After work, he would go to his room. We would order a lot of Indian food. It was Diwali around that time. I told him to blow up the cookies. He enjoyed his time in India and shooting here too. I even urged him to say the iconic dialogue, "Bade bade deshon mein …" by Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

Any other co-stars you enjoyed working with on Extraction?

I also shared a good bond with Randeep Hooda (he plays Saju Rav, a former special forces operator and Ovi Mahajan Sr's henchman played by Pankaj Tripathi). He slides in and out of his character so easily. It was fun to watch.

How did the acting happen?

When he was 10 years old, he was a state-level swimmer. Although I didn't act, I was fascinated by the stage, the street dance, and the movies. Little by little, my mother started taking me on auditions. After much struggle, I did a lot of commercials and television (I played Sahadev in the new Mahabharat). I also participated in the Bollywood movie Noor. It was my inner call to become an actor and I'm glad to be able to follow him. I don't mind fighting for another 10 years to go further.

What was the most significant thing about working on a Hollywood project?

Bollywood has many things going for it. In terms of technology too, we are making progress. But one thing that was special about Extraction was that safety and security measures were in place for the actors since so many action sequences were involved.

Did you manage to get spoilers for Endgame while you were shooting for Extraction?

No. I was not successful with that. We were filming an action sequence with Chris Mister in Bangkok before they flew in for the Christmas holidays. I said, "Sir, can I ask you something?" He said, "Yes, friend." I said, "Just tell me an Endgame spoiler so I can show off to my friends." (Smiles) But he told me a fake spoiler. I am confused.

Any actor-director you would like to work with?

I would love to work with Sam again, sir. He is a great person and a daredevil. I would love to work with Joe Russo sir too. At Bollywood, I would love to work with directors like Nitesh Tiwari and Neeraj Pandey as well. I would love to work with Vicky Kaushal. I like it as an actor.

Where do you see yourself in the next five years?

I would love to work in both Bollywood and Hollywood too. I want to start auditioning for Hollywood movies too. I spoke to Joe Russo sir about this. I met him in Mumbai last year when he had come for the Avengers Endgame promotions. He said he had also chosen me for another movie. As an actor, I don't want to limit myself. I want to interpret each character with sincerity and entertain the public. I want it to be simple.

Describe your trip so far?

Being part of Extraction is a dream come true. It is a proud achievement for Indian cinema that international filmmakers are making a film based in India. As actors, we must appreciate this opportunity and take advantage of our talent and versatility. I thank everyone who helped me get to this stage. I come from a middle class family. I need everyone's love and support.