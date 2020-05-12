Rose McGowan exposes the lewd whispers that Bill Maher made to her during the appearance of a television program

WENN

Recalling an incident that took place on his & # 39; Politically incorrect & # 39; in the 90s, the former actress & # 39; Encantada & # 39; He claims that both his & # 39; horrible face & # 39; as his crude comment churned his stomach.

Rose McGowan reclaimed Bill maher She whispered inappropriate comments in her ear when she was invited on her television show in the late 1990s.

The "Charmed"The actress turned to Twitter to post a message directly to the talk show host, and recalled the alleged incident that occurred during her stint on her" Politically Incorrect "show, which she featured on Comedy Central and ABC from 1993 to 2002.

"@billmaher Here's a memory I'd like to share with you," his tweet began. "I bet you don't remember, but I sure do. I was so excited to be on your show and put my mind in my face's place. This is what happened. All I can say, Bill, you have the face you deserved. . "

The star went on to share a screenshot from a Twitter draft, detailing the alleged interaction.

"He was on his Politically Incorrect show in the late '90s – when the show came back from a commercial break, he leaned in close to me and whispered in my ear," My parents didn't give me a good face, but they gave me great shit, "wrote McGowan, who alleged that she was raped by the disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein at the 1997 Sundance Film Festival.

"I could feel your hot breath on my ear as a picture of your horrible face and your supposed c ** k flashed in my mind. They both made me sick to my stomach. I've always wondered what you say and do to girls who aren't here & # 39; t famous. "

Maher has yet to respond to the actress' accusations.