Rose Bowl Loop, Descanso Gardens to reopen this week – Up News Info Los Angeles

– As the beaches in Los Angeles County reopen, landlocked areas where people can get fresh air and exercise outdoors are also reopening in the Pasadena and La Cañada Flintridge areas. .

The popular Rose Bowl Loop will reportedly open on Wednesday with required masks close to the crowds and new requirements for visitors to stay six feet away. The 3.1-mile trail has been closed for over a month, and when it reopens it will be closed to vehicle traffic so pedestrians can maintain their social distance from each other.

"Just seeing everyone outside and alive, and smiling and being with their children, I mean, I miss him incredibly," said cyclist Valli Cohen.

Only lot I will be open for 90 minutes of parking. Pasadena plans to have staff on site to enforce the 6am social distancing. at 8 p.m. daily.

In neighboring La Cañada Flintridge, Descanso Gardens says it will reopen this Saturday with some major changes. Rest says it will sell timed tickets, limited to 30% of capacity. All interior spaces will be closed, along with drinking fountains and the enchanted railroad, and wheelchairs may not be rented. Water sources will be closed and hand sanitizing stations will be added to the patio, Descanso said.

Rest also says there will be no planned shows, music or walks, and that the schedule will return later.