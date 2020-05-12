Rory Kinnear attributes sincere tribute after disabled sister dies of coronavirus

WENN

The James Bond actor calls his partially paralyzed sister who passed away from Covid-19 an & # 39; inspiration & # 39; and urges the government to increase provision for the disabled.

Up News Info –

James Bond star Rory Kinnear He has called on governments and citizens to improve the provision for the disabled after losing his sister partially paralyzed by Covid-19.

The British actor, who plays 007 secret service ally Bill Tanner in the spy franchise, revealed that his sister Karina, 48, who suffered brain damage at birth and was paralyzed from the waist down from the age of 19. years, he had died of heart. essay in The Guardian.

After announcing that she had recently tested positive for coronavirus, the star recounted how her family had said goodbye to her over the weekend.

"A nurse, Patricia, held Karina's iPad while my mother, through FaceTime on her mobile, told her favorite story for the last time and thanked her for the happiness she had brought us all," she wrote. "Mom then picked up her home phone to her mobile phone, where my other sister, Kirsty, along with her, was able to say how much he loved and would miss her."

%MINIFYHTMLe3c83d1a1bf75f195a2565b54566d9bf15%

"And then Kirsty lifted her husband's phone to hers, where I, from my house, with the loudspeaker, played Karina one of her favorite songs and told her how proud she was of having been her brother and how grateful she felt for what she had taught him. me about life. "

Karina had lived for many years in a home for people with severe disabilities than her mother, the actress. Carmel Cryan, established and named after his father, "Willy Wonka and the chocolate factory"star Roy Kinnear.

In his essay, Rory blamed Covid-19 for his brother's death rather than the "underlying conditions" he had lived with, and expressed hope that the pandemic will lead to a change in attitudes toward provision for people. like Karina who need constant attention.

"Perhaps we could transfer our common sense of purpose, our shared determination to & # 39; defeat & # 39; to an & # 39; enemy & # 39; who & # 39; takes advantage & # 39; of those in need, once & # 39; The fight against the coronavirus & # 39; has been & # 39; won & # 39 ;, to invest, financially and emotionally and with a similar level of heroism and selflessness, in the lives of those who will continue to need more. constant hope for now, at least, "he wrote, before calling his sister an" inspiration.