Rocky Mountain National Park will begin a gradual reopening later this month

Rocky Mountain National Park officials plan to increase access and recreational services beginning May 27 as part of a gradual reopening that will take place more than two months after the park closes in response to the coronavirus pandemic. .

Park officials are working with the state of Colorado to follow a "home safety,quot; guide, as well as county and local officials as the changes are implemented, according to a RMNP press release.

The reopening is being coordinated with guidance from the White House and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. USA, as well as with state and local public health authorities.

Colorado's current "safer at home,quot; guideline urges residents to "limit activities to their immediate community, to travel no more than 10 miles from home for recreation or vacation, and not to travel to mountain areas," the press release said.

The state tourism office is discouraging vacations to Colorado to limit the community spread of COVID-19. Governor Jared Polis' current executive order will expire May 26. It can be modified or expanded at any time.

The popular park, which had around 4.6 million visitors in 2018, closed on March 20 due to coronavirus concerns. Future visitors should expect the park's operations and services to be very different this year compared to past seasons. RMNP is located in Larimer, Grand and Boulder counties on 265,461 acres.

Camp openings include:

Portions of Moraine Park and Glacier Basin Campgrounds to open June 4.

About half of the campsites at Moraine Park and Glacier Basin Campgrounds will reopen

Aspenglen, Timber Creek and Longs Peak camps will remain closed

Shuttle bus operations within the Bear Lake Road corridor will begin May 27. The bus capacity will be limited to 15 to ensure adequate social distancing, according to the statement. It has not yet been determined whether the Hiker Shuttle of the Estes Park Visitor Center will operate this summer.

Park staff are determining the feasibility and timing of the park's visitor center operations, as well as other services, according to the statement.

According to the statement, camping permits in rural desert areas will be issued from May 27 to fall.

For more information, visit the RMNP website or call 970-586-1206.