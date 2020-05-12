Robert Pattinson wants to set a precedent as he refuses to train for & # 39; The Batman & # 39;

Pictures of Warner Bros.

The actor of & # 39; Twilight & # 39; he rules out training to increase his build because he wants a natural look for his role as Caped Crusader in the upcoming DC Comics superhero movie.

Up News Info –

Robert Pattinson He will not go to the gym to play Batman, since he wants to emulate legends of cinema from the past with a more natural look.

The "Twilight"Star, 34, is the last actor to take on the role of superhero in Matt Reeves& # 39; "The batman"which was shot in London before the UK Covid-19 shutdown stopped filming in March 2020.

However, unlike previous headlines like Christian bale and Ben Affleck, will not use overtime to increase its structure before resuming shooting.

%MINIFYHTML52e28b047e762a875df62e7e8cb33bdd17%

"I think if you work all the time, you are part of the problem," he tells GQ magazine. "You set a precedent. No one was doing this in the 1970s. Even James Dean – it wasn't exactly torn. "

According to the actor, his co-star, Zoe Kravitzwho will play Catwoman"He has maintained an exhausting fitness plan, but" he is hardly doing anything. "

However, he sticks to a diet given to him by the producers, as he makes sure that he eats correctly instead of maintaining his own strange food choices.

"I'm essentially on a meal plan for Batman," explains Robert. "Thank God. I don't know what I would be doing other than that. But I mean, yes, other than (that): I can survive. I'll have oatmeal with, like, vanilla protein powder."

"And I'll just mix it up. It's remarkably easy. Like, like cans and whatnot. I will literally put Tabasco in a can of tuna and just eat it out of the can."

"The Batman" hits theaters in October 2021.