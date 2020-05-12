Robert Pattinson wants to set a precedent as he refuses to train for & # 39; The Batman & # 39;

The actor of & # 39; Twilight & # 39; he rules out training to increase his build because he wants a natural look for his role as Caped Crusader in the upcoming DC Comics superhero movie.
Robert Pattinson He will not go to the gym to play Batman, since he wants to emulate legends of cinema from the past with a more natural look.
The "Twilight"Star, 34, is the last actor to take on the role of superhero in Matt Reeves& # 39; "The batman"which was shot in London before the UK Covid-19 shutdown stopped filming in March 2020.
However, unlike previous headlines like Christian bale and Ben Affleck, will not use overtime to increase its structure before resuming shooting.
"I think if you work all the time, you are part of the problem," he tells GQ magazine. "You set a precedent. No one was doing this in the 1970s. Even James Dean – it wasn't exactly torn. "
According to the actor, his co-star, Zoe Kravitzwho will play Catwoman"He has maintained an exhausting fitness plan, but" he is hardly doing anything. "
However, he sticks to a diet given to him by the producers, as he makes sure that he eats correctly instead of maintaining his own strange food choices.
"I'm essentially on a meal plan for Batman," explains Robert. "Thank God. I don't know what I would be doing other than that. But I mean, yes, other than (that): I can survive. I'll have oatmeal with, like, vanilla protein powder."
"And I'll just mix it up. It's remarkably easy. Like, like cans and whatnot. I will literally put Tabasco in a can of tuna and just eat it out of the can."
"The Batman" hits theaters in October 2021.