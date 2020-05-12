Robert Pattinson talks about choosing to star in the upcoming "Batman,quot; movie and more in a new interview.

Robert Pattinson spoke about his role in the upcoming Batman movie and revealed why he decided to take on this challenge. The famous actor appeared on the cover of GQ for his June / July issues and it's safe to say that he has been able to keep fit despite the quarantine!

Also, in the interview he gave to the post, Rob talked about portraying the comic book hero.

As fans know, at this point, production has been halted due to the coronavirus, the COVID-19 pandemic, and while the star would rather go back and film the movie, it's patiently waiting.

Not to mention that the great photos featured in the magazine, including the cover, were taken by Pattinson on a London Airbnb!

He also designed his own outfits well, with just a little virtual guide from the GQ team.

The interview itself happened through FaceTime and the actor described it as "hilarious,quot;.

When asked about his decision to take on the iconic role, Robert explained: "I was thinking, it's fun when more and more ground has been covered." Like, where's the gap? … And the puzzle becomes quite satisfying, thinking: Where's my opening? … And then also, it's a part of the legacy, right? I like that. There are so few things in life that people care passionately before it happens. You can almost feel that backlash of anticipation, so it gives you a little bit of energy. "

‘It is different from when you are doing a part and there is a possibility that no one will see it. Right? Somehow it is, I don't know … It makes you a little bit spicy, "he added.

At some point, he also opened up about his fitness as he has to look very athletic and muscular for his role.

It turns out that even though production stopped, he's been following his meal plan and working at home.



