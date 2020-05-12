Robert Pattinson loves pasta, says new GQ profile

Image: Getty Image: Getty

Robert Pattinson, former fictional vampire and current The batman-in-waiting, you are handling social isolation as well as you can expect from any of us, really, as evidenced by the most charming celebrity profile I read at some time courtesy GQ.

Pattinson and his girlfriend, Suki Waterhouse, are currently quarantined in an apartment in London, after production in The batman It stopped in the middle of the pandemic. Although writer Zach Baron points out that Pattinson is particularly suited to isolation, as he has spent most of his post-Twilight When he's not working, it seems like Pattinson is really having it right now.

There's a lot in this profile about Pattinson's feelings about fame and his career, but all of that isn't as compelling as the details revealed about the star's apparent inability to cook. Being famous means that even if you are in a type of self-imposed insulation, you can still trust other people to maintain it. A quarantine imposed by a global pandemic means that, like the rest of us, famous people are (mostly) alone. This should be Pattinson's time to shine, and technically, if one considers his current eating habits, I think it could be.

Particularly because Robert Pattinson does not know how to cook:

Pattinson: Yesterday I was Googling, I was going to YouTube to see how to bake pasta in microwave. (laughs) GQ: That is not a thing. Put it in a bowl and microwave it. This is how to cook pasta in the microwave. And also really, really not a thing. It really is pretty disgusting. But I mean, who would have thought that it actually makes it taste unpleasant? How are you really surviving? I'm essentially on a meal plan for Bat Man. Thank God. I don't know what I would be doing other than that. But I mean, yes, apart from … I can survive. I'm going to have oatmeal with, like, vanilla protein powder. And I'll just mix it up. It is remarkably easy. Like, like cans and stuff. I will literally put Tabasco inside a can of tuna and just eat it from the can. You've been training your whole life for this, apparently. I … It's weird, but my preferences are … just like eating like a wild animal. (laughs) Like, from a garbage can.

Eating in a garbage can is an option, and mef Tabasco and fresh tuna from the can works for Pattinson, so you know what, I'm happy for him! However, it is more difficult to be happy for him regarding to this business idea, which GQ notes is a "bit" or "performance art" or really sincere. Pattinson is looking to make pasta as convenient and portable as hamburgers, and Piccolini Cuscino, a hand-made pasta concoction, was born. Understand that for a second and then spend a few moments with this scene, which is too long to quote here, but it's worth it. your time.

He puts on latex gloves. Take out some sugar and aluminum foil and make a bed, a kind of hollow sphere, with the aluminum foil. He picks up a box of penne pasta he had in the house. "Okay," says Pattinson. "So obviously first things first, you have to put the pasta in the microwave." I watch as she pours dry penne into a bowl of cereal, covers it with water, and puts it in the microwave for eight minutes. He says that using penne is already new territory for him. He usually uses … well … "Do you know the paste that is, like, a little bit, is like a drop, a kind of wavy drop?" "Gnocchi?" "No, no, no, no, it seems, what would you call it? It looks like some kind of mess … like a girl's bun. " "I literally have no idea what you're talking about," I say. “There was a type of pasta that worked. It definitely wasn't penne. "

Not that Pattinson asked me, but I think the pasta he is referring to is angel hair, or maybe linguini? Just a guess! Anyway, what follows is a curious journey into the mind of a culinary genius, one who boldly adds sugar and sliced ​​American cheese to the foil, and microwaves the entire package. Riveted! I'm serious. Read the rest of profile here.