Riverside County adopts local plan for faster reopening, 59 new cases reported – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The Riverside County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved a comprehensive plan to remove regulatory hurdles related to the coronavirus emergency across the state, allowing the local economy to reopen faster.

The supervisors' 5-0 vote formally established the Readiness and Reopening Framework as the primary strategy in progress to create avenues to expand the number of sectors eligible to revive operations in the face of the four-phase deregulation plan related to the governor's virus Gavin Newsom.

"This is to prepare Riverside County for the next stage of reopening," said Juan Pérez, director of the Transportation and Land Administration Agency. "This will signal to the state that we are ready to move forward. It provides strong guidance to protect public health."

The goal of the Readiness and Reopening Framework focuses on accelerating the elimination of closings that affect all businesses in the county, as well as churches and other entities.

"This is not a one-size-fits-all approach," said Pérez. “This provides the correct level of guidance that can be supplemented by state guidance. Play those notes well.

The plan said the number of flu-like illnesses has steadily declined over the past month and Director of Public Health Kim Saruwatari said there has been a two-week "downward trend,quot; of COVID-19 cases in the county.

And while Gov. Gavin Newsom said most of the state was in phase two of reopening, county officials said the requirements to move forward under that plan were too stringent.

On Friday, supervisors agreed that requiring a county to have a coronavirus-related death toll of zero for 14 days before moving forward was asking too much. And, on Tuesday, Saruwatari said requiring a county to record no more than 250 new COVID-19 cases in a 14-day period "was not realistic for a large urban county."

Riverside County has the second highest number of confirmed cases and deaths in the state, behind only Los Angeles County. As of Tuesday, the county experienced an increase of 59 cases and eight deaths, with a total of 5,248 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 225 deaths across the county.

The document contains proposed best practices that promote physical distancing, face covers and gloves where they would be most useful, establish policies to require sick employees to remain in their homes, and use partitions or panels to decrease interactions that could lead to a risk.

The measures would be put in place to ensure that the public health system, business and trade community, long-term care facilities and other operations are in place to manage the current challenges related to the virus.

"We need to be proactive, not reactive, in dealing with our most vulnerable populations," said Supervisor Jeff Hewitt. "We are talking about people, not statistics."

The second half of phase two will allow the opening of restaurants, personal hygiene establishments, places of worship and wineries, with established safeguards.

The third phase will allow the opening of theaters, libraries, museums, bars and lounges without fear of state sanctions, and the final phase will allow the reopening of convention centers, sports venues and concert halls.

