Riverside and San Bernardino counties report more deaths; Ventura Reports Additional Cases – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Riverside and San Bernardino counties reported additional deaths related to the new coronavirus on Monday, while Ventura County reported new cases.

Riverside County health officials reported 150 recently confirmed cases and 12 more deaths, for a total of 5,189 cases and 217 deaths across the county.

Of the 199 county residents who remained hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, 74 were being treated in intensive care units, although the county also reported that 2,645 people had recovered from the disease.

%MINIFYHTMLd764afd8ccd5492b908f4ce60aaa18ed14%

RELATED: Coronavirus: Newsom Says California Nail Salon Is The Source Of First Community Spread Case

San Bernardino County reported an additional 51 cases and one, with a total of 3,015 cases and 115 deaths across the county.

Ventura County reported 12 new cases Monday, with a total of 678 cases and 19 deaths. Of these, 458 have been recovered.

The county said 28 people were hospitalized, 11 in intensive care units.

As of Monday night, 73,149 Riverside County residents had been screened, 31,784 San Bernardino county residents had been screened, and 13,715 Ventura county residents had been screened.