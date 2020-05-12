Rich the Kid faces $ 234,800 lawsuit over unpaid jewelry

Instagram

Rapper Rich the Kid He is being sued after accumulating a tab of $ 234,800 (£ 189,599) at Extraordinary Jewels of Beverly Hills, California.

According to TMZ, the lawsuit, filed by Peter Marco, alleges that the star owes hundreds of thousands of dollars for items including luxury bracelets and watches, which he obtained during a three-year relationship with the company.

According to reports, the hit creator "Plug Walk", whose real name is Dimitri Roger, ordered diamond necklaces, crosses, and a set of Patek Philippe watches worth several hundred thousand dollars. However, you have not yet paid for the items.

In the legal filing, Marco claims that Rich transferred several payments, but they eventually stopped, despite the fact that he continued to order jewelry from the company.

Consequently, Roger is suing for what he owes him.

Rich is no stranger to dabbling in new jewelry – in the past, he ordered pieces when he released new albums and even collaborations to celebrate his success.