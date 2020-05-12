RHOC: Here's why the ladies broke the social gap to get together: "They weren't worried," says the source.

The cast of Real Housewives of Orange County had a small reunion not too long ago in the midst of the COVID-19 quarantine! However, despite the backlash that followed, various sources have already revealed through HollywoodLife that women "saw nothing wrong,quot; by breaking the patterns of social estrangement.

Also, a new source told the same news outlet that the show didn't even ask them to meet.

Apparently it was their idea and they did it themselves with zero push from the RHOC production team.

The source claims that ‘Kelly (Dodd), Shannon (Beador), Emily (Simpson) and Braunwyn (Windham – Burke) met alone and filmed. It was all filmed and it was actually the women's idea to do it. The ladies had not seen each other in person since March, when Bravo stopped filming (due to the coronavirus). "

Many people on social media were quite outraged by the meeting, especially given the irony of the photos they took together.

That being said, despite the fact that they wore masks that mentioned the six-foot distance that people should try to keep each other, the ladies still posed to take photos while they were only a few inches away!

Not to mention, Kelly has been flying back and forth to New York City where her fiancé Rick Leventhal lives and thus exposing himself to danger.

In any case, the other women still didn't care.

Ladies The RHOC ladies weren't worried about being with Kelly Dodd last weekend. Kelly came to town for just over a week from New York to see Jolie and her mother. All the women have stayed home and saw nothing wrong with what they did. Everyone has been in communication by text message every day and they really missed Kelly, "shared another source.



