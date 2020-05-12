Review of the 13-inch MacBook Pro 2020: the macOS standard workhorse

The 13-inch MacBook Pro 2020. Samuel Axon

This is the new Magic Keyboard, which changes the layout in some subtle but important ways.

Our review unit had four Thunderbolt ports, but the cheaper models have two woefully inadequate. Samuel Axon

The lid looks the same as the previous model. Samuel Axon

It is very slightly thicker than its predecessor, but it is barely noticeable. Samuel Axon

The bottom of the 13-inch MacBook Pro 2020. Samuel Axon

Apple's review of its line of laptops is complete: the new 13-inch MacBook Pro abandons the controversial butterfly keyboard in favor of the tried and true Magic keyboard, and brings spec bumps, to boot.

While the new 13-inch MacBook Pro is on plus Very similar in respect to its 2019 predecessor, this update completes a review of the MacBook line that Apple has had in place for several months.

The result is an effective workhorse machine that fills an alignment gap for the types of professional and hobbyist users who need high CPU performance but for whom graphics is secondary – people like developers and the like.

Table of Contents

Specifications

Specifications at a glance: 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro screen 2560 × 1600 to 13.3 inches YOU macOS Catalina 10.15.3 CPU 2GHz 4-core Intel Core i5 (3.8GHz Turbo) with 6MB L3 Cache RAM 16GB 3733MHz LPDDR4 GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics HDD 512 GB SSD Networks 802.11ac Wi-Fi; IEEE 802.11a / b / g / n; Bluetooth 5.0 Ports 4x Thunderbolt 3, 3.5mm headphones Size 0.61 inch × 11.97 inch x8.36 inch (1.56cm × 30.41cm × 21.24cm) Weight 3.1 pounds (1.4 kg) Warranty 1 year or 3 years with AppleCare + Price as revised $ 1,799 Other benefits 720p FaceTime HD camera, stereo speakers

There are a number of configuration options for the 13-inch MacBook Pro, of course, but the big divide is between the model with two Thunderbolt 3 ports and the one with four. The first two standard configurations, starting at $ 1,299 and $ 1,499, have the new Magic Keyboard, but lack the 10th-Intel CPU generation or faster memory. Also, two Thunderbolt 3 ports simply aren't optimal for most use cases.

Our review unit has four ports, and that is the one we recommend buying from most people interested in this device. The benefit of the 13-inch MacBook Pro over the MacBook Air is a bit confusing with the low-end specs of the former. But going to those 10th-Gen CPU and four Thunderbolt ports make a big difference. (4-port setups start at $ 1,799.)

The cheapest two-port specification comes equipped with a 1.4GHz quad-core 8th Generation Intel Core i5 CPU, Intel Iris Plus 645 graphics, 8GB of 2133MHz LPDDR3 memory, and 256GB of solid-state storage. Quad-port setup starts with a 2GHz quad-core 10Gth-Generation Core i5, newer Iris Plus graphics with 64 execution units 16GB of 3733MHz LPDDR4X memory and 512GB of storage with read / write up to 3GB / s.

You can upgrade the CPU to a 2.3GHz quad-core Intel Core i7, memory to 32GB, and storage to 1, 2, or 4TB. (The last of those storage upgrades costs $ 1,200 above the base 512GB option, so it certainly won't be an option for everyone.)

Maybe this is just a person with a hammer who sees everything as a nail, but to me, this machine's configuration options seem deliberately tailored for web and mobile app developers. They are also more than adequate for most web and mobile design jobs. However, despite how strong Intel's Iris Pro integrated graphics have been over the years, they are still not a candle to discrete graphics. Potential buyers looking for high-performance 3D modeling, game development, video editing, or even photo editing may want to look at the 16-inch model (or any number of Windows desktops or laptops, of course).

The current version of macOS supports external GPU solutions, and Apple sells one at its own Blackmagic Design store that includes a Radeon Pro 580 GPU with 8GB of GDDR5 memory. That's a step forward for this device, but that GPU is getting a little a long time ago, and Apple seems to have stopped selling a more expensive and more powerful alternative to Blackmagic.

All of this means that as long as graphics performance isn't your top priority, the 13-inch MacBook Pro offers you plenty of configuration options.

In terms of other specs, the MacBook Pro has a 720p front-facing camera (which, to be honest, seems a bit weak for this price), and is compatible with Bluetooth 5.0. Unfortunately, this laptop doesn't support Wi-Fi 6, an unfortunate omission since these laptops must be built to last, and Apple's newer mobile devices have it. Wi-Fi 6 is not yet widespread, but it will surely be long before the life cycle of this laptop ends.

This device has a 13.3-inch 2,560 × 1,600-pixel screen at 500 nits of brightness. It is a very good screen, and although there are higher resolution screens, it is more than enough for this screen size.

Apple claims that this laptop can have up to 10 hours of battery life when browsing the web wirelessly or watching video content on the Apple TV app.

Design

At first glance, you may not notice a difference between this MacBook Pro and its immediate predecessor. While Apple slimmed down the bezels and increased the screen size from 15-inch to 16-inch on this laptop's biggest cousin, the basic design hasn't essentially changed here.

It is very slightly, just noticeably thicker to accommodate the new keyboard. And obviously, the layout of the keyboard and the touch bar is different. But other than that, this is the same old 13-inch MacBook Pro. That's not a bad thing, although it would have been nice to get a little more screen space like we did on the bigger MacBook Pro.

The laptop comes in two color options: silver and space gray.

As previously mentioned, there are configurations with two Thunderbolt 3 ports and others with four. For most of the use cases this laptop is designed for, I don't think two are enough, especially since one is going to be used as a power source.

Buying the two-port option essentially guarantees that most users will want to buy a USB-C or Thunderbolt 3 port, and many of them are expensive enough that many people also buy the four-port version of this computer. portable.

Yes the butterfly keyboard is gone

The most notable change is the new keyboard. I've already written quite a bit about this transition in the previously released 16-inch MacBook Pro and MacBook Air reviews, but the short version is that the butterfly keyboards included in the previous model were divisive (some people hated typing experiences, others liked it. ) and unreliable.

The latter was undoubtedly the biggest problem; Apple had to launch a free repair program for virtually its entire line of laptops to repair repeatedly failing butterfly keyboards. The company tried updating the design a couple of times, which could have helped with reliability, but ultimately the answer was to hit the reset button and go for a proven scissor switch design based on the Magic Keyboard peripheral. that Apple has sold for a long time. go along with Mac.

So the keyboard of this laptop is now called "Magic Keyboard,quot;.

Sometimes I wonder if Apple's propensity for clearly absurd names like "Magic Keyboard,quot; scares away more customers than it inspires; It could make people assume that Apple is made up of quacks who sell snake oil. But in any case, it is a very good laptop keyboard, even if it is not "magic,quot;.

It offers 1mm of key travel. Apple says that a rubber dome under each key conserves more energy than before, and the scissor mechanism locks on the key at the top of the ride. Apple claims that the last of those details reduces oscillation and increases stability.

The design is also a little different from previous butterfly-equipped units. Arrow keys now have an inverted T shape, there is a physical escape key, and the Touch ID sensor (which also works as a power button) is now different from the Touch Bar.

Third-party app Touch Bar compatibility is still mixed, and no one really needs a touch bar, but it can be nice to have it. The only thing you're sacrificing for it now are the physical function keys. Most users won't mind, but some will. Unfortunately for them, Apple no longer sells laptops with physical function keys.

I didn't hate butterfly keyboards as much as some people, but I think this scissor switch design offers a great typing experience. Between that and Apple's top-notch touchpad, I don't think most people have a lot of complaints about the input, here.

Even if you prefer the butterfly keyboard, I don't think you hate this one. The reliability improvements probably make the change worthwhile, no matter how you felt about the old keyboard.