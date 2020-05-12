Restaurants May Reopen Dinner Service – Up News Info

TUESDAY UPDATED, 12:20 PM California Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday announced guidelines for restaurants to reopen dinner service. He said the details were available at covid19.ca.gov.

Newsom said this is the result of an organized plan by which the state has now administered more than 1 million COVID-19 tests, which it called a milestone. The Governor announced six new test sites with the goal of further expanding testing in rural areas.

And, as "the ability to test leads to the ability to trace," Newsom said, the state's first tracer force cohort is almost ready.

"Today we announce additional modifications across the state," said the governor. Offices can reopen. shopping malls, shopping malls, shopping malls "can be opened to be picked up".

He stressed that this is only "an opportunity" for local governments to open up. If local officials feel that they are not ready to take these steps, they do not have to.

The governor also said Butte County and El Dorado County are the first locations approved to deepen Phase 2 of their reopens.

BEFORE MONDAY, 12:40 PMIn his report on the coronavirus on Monday, California Governor Gavin Newsom said that he and leaders from Oregon, Washington, Colorado and Nevada, including governors and speakers from each state's legislature, are asking the federal government to provide an additional trillion aid to those states. These are the members of the so-called Western Pact.

"These budget deficits are much bigger than any state," said the governor, adding that a large portion of the aid will go to help public safety officials, such as police, fire, etc., as well as schools. .

Newsom said this aid is necessary, in part, because it sees real unemployment rising beyond 20 percent "most likely approaching 22, 3, 4, 5 percent."

"The challenge is enormous," Newsom said.

Newsom also said nine additional counties had "self-certified" that they are ready to start reopening. Those locations will be announced tomorrow, if not earlier, he said.

The governor emphasized that "more than seventy percent of the economy" in California is already open. He added that "more formal plans" to reopen specific sectors in "the dining room, office space, some shopping malls" would be revealed tomorrow.

"A new milestone in testing" would also be announced tomorrow, according to Newsom.