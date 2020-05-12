Researchers Develop Device That Could Detect COVID-19 Using Your Smartphone – Up News Info Tampa

– Utah researchers say they are developing a new way to detect COVID-19 with their smartphone.

What started as a device to help detect a Zika virus could be programmed to identify COVID-19 instead, researchers in Utah say.

"Our prototype will be in the order of a quarter, and would communicate with a cell phone using the Bluetooth link," said Massood Tabib-Azar, a professor at the University of Utah and the project's chief engineer. KSTU.

The device could detect COVID-19 if someone breathes, coughs, sneezes, or blows on a sensor. The results would be displayed on a cell phone in 60 seconds.

You could also detect the virus on surfaces by using a swab and placing it on the sensor.

The sensor will be reusable because it would destroy the previous sample with a small electric current.

Tabib-Azar says he also wants it to be possible to send the results to health agencies.

"Press the button and you can send it to a central location, the Centers for Disease Control or any other authority you select from your options, and then in real time you can update the map," he said.

Tabib-Azar says he hopes to have a prototype that works in two months. Clinical trials would take another month.

"In principle, we can put these devices in everyone's hands, and once we produce them on a large scale inexpensively, it's just like anything else people want to have with them," he said.