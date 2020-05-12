Republican members of Congress upset banks abandoning support for fossil fuels

Last week, Republican members of the House sent a letter to President Donald Trump denouncing the banks' recent reevaluations of the risks of fossil fuel investments. Although the letter does not require any particular action, it repeatedly mentions the assistance offered to banks through the Coronavirus Law 9 on Aid, Aid and Economic Security (CARES Law), and implies that the banks are not fulfilling their obligations. End of deal. Throughout the letter, its signatories seem to ignore the fact that the fossil fuel sector is not the only component of the United States' energy economy.

The letter was sent to Trump by a collection of 14 senators and 22 representatives, all Republicans. In addition to Trump, the letter included some top administration officials, including secretaries of the Department of Energy and the Treasury Department and the CEOs of six banks. CEOs from three groups in the fossil fuel industry were also included.

Financial headwinds

The letter comes as recent events have accelerated banks' decisions to reevaluate investments in fossil fuels. In the long term, fossil fuel companies faced two major challenges. The first is that wind and solar generation have become profitable with fossil fuels in most markets. The second is that the promises made to limit future fossil fuel emissions will likely mean that some fossil fuel deposits will go undeveloped. That means that some of the resources now held as assets by fossil fuel companies will end up "stranded," meaning the assets will prove worthless.

The risk reassessment came at a time when many banks were making promises of environmental responsibility that were difficult to square with funding for continued fossil fuel development. The most prominent result came earlier this year, just as the pandemic was unfolding, when investment firm BlackRock announced that it was running out of coal, reevaluating the risk of all other fossil fuel investments and adding new fossils. free funds.

Subsequent events highlighted the extreme volatility of the fossil fuel business. They started with a price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia that caused the price of oil to drop dramatically. And then the pandemic struck, causing demand for all forms of energy to drop precipitously, making the price war irrelevant. And in the United States, electricity use decreased enough that renewables were able to outpace coal use during the first months of the year. Given the indefinite duration of the pandemic and the structural adaptations to be made as a result, several experts have raised questions about how much demand for fossil fuels will rebound.

%MINIFYHTML6f87b204c15348625a2463e5d82cf39614%

All of which made the bankers seem almost prophetic. But that has also upset fossil fuel supporters in Congress.

No that type of energy

It is estimated that more than twice as many people in the US USA They are used in the construction and maintenance of wind energy than in coal mining. For solar energy, estimates put the number at more than five times as many. But he would not know anything about this when reading the letter sent to the president, in which his signatories say: "It seems illogical and unacceptable to us that (the banks) openly discriminate against the American energy sector."

In reality, banks will happily finance energy investments that they consider to be less risky. But this kind of selective representation of the energy sector permeates the piece, which includes the claim that "environmental extremists are using the pandemic to accelerate their goal of putting America's energy jobs in the grave."

After defining that the energy sector contains only fossil fuels, representatives use that misleading definition to accuse banks of harming this entire segment of the economy, using phrases such as "hostility towards the US energy sector,quot; to refer to their risk reassessment. of investments in fossil fuels.

But senators and representatives are not simply complaining; They want action. They tell Trump: "We urge you and your Administration to use all the administrative and regulatory tools at your disposal to prevent US financial institutions from discriminating against the US energy sector while simultaneously enjoying the benefits of the programs. of the federal government. " Specifically, the signatories make several mentions of the Coronavirus Economic Aid, Relief and Security Act, which includes programs to facilitate the financing of investments. Clearly, they expect management to use those benefits as leverage to try to force changes in investment policies.

They also clearly hope that the letter will incite the Trump administration to find ways to compel banks to turn their backs on their own financial analysis of energy markets. And ironically, these lawmakers are doing it while complaining that "America's top financial institutions continue to unfairly select winners and losers of energy." There is no guarantee that the administration will find a legal means to use the programs of the Law as a lever or that it will choose to do so at that time. But if management does, this letter will undoubtedly be cited as a reason for the decision.