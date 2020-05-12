Remdesivir, a coronavirus drug, will be hard to find in the US. USA – BGR

Earlier this month, the FDA approved the drug remdesivir to treat hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

Remdesivir shipments began shipping last week, but only 607,000 of the 1,500,000 vials that drug maker Gilead is donating are being distributed in the United States.

There are more than 300,000 patients eligible for remdesivir in the United States, but the 607,000 vials alone are enough to treat 78,000 hospitalized patients.

Since the coronavirus came to the United States, there hasn't been much good news to speak of. The national response was distressingly slow, messages were confused, and as a result, the United States was more affected by SARS-CoV-2 than any other country. There was a slight ray of light earlier this month when the FDA authorized the emergency use of a drug called remdesivir to treat COVID-19, but even that news now comes with a warning.

Gilead Sciences Inc., the drug's maker, has announced that it will donate 1.5 million vials of remdesivir in the next six weeks, but of those 1.5 million vials, 607,000 will remain in the United States. The US Department of Health and Human Services. USA He says it will be enough to treat 78,000 hospitalized patients. That sounds a lot, but according to Bloomberg, there are more than 300,000 patients eligible to receive the drug in the US. USA

"The initial supply of remdesivir is likely to be limited to an even greater degree than previously estimated," RBC analyst Brian Abrahams said in a note to clients. Initially, you expected 80% of Gilead's supply to be distributed in the United States. Instead, it ended up being more than 40% hair. Additionally, fewer than 50,000 vials are being shipped in the first two shipments, meaning the launch will also be slower than anticipated.

New York is the state in greatest need when it comes to treatment for COVID-19. Of the 1.3 million cases in the United States, more than 300,000 have been in New York State. As a result, HHS sent 565 cases of remdesivir to New York early last week, which is significantly more than any other state received. Each box contains 40 vials. According to New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, the city only got 10% of what it needs.

"We remain the epicenter of this crisis. So I hope the White House hears our plea and quickly gets us the extra doses we need," de Blasio said during his daily press conference on Sunday.

While there has been some dismay over the effectiveness of remdesivir, a study from China concluded that the drug "was not associated with a difference in time for clinical improvement," the FDA decided that the drug's potential benefits outweighed the risks. The problem is that whether or not the drug can improve the condition of a COVID-19 patient, many patients who need it right away will not get it.

Image source: JOHN G MABANGLO / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock