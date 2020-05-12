Reese Witherspoon Netflix Hello Sunshine, Add Aline Brosh McKenna Your Place or Mine The Cactus – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has established a deal for two vehicles starring Reese Witherspoon, the first with the streaming service. Her Hello Sunshine has partnered with Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan of Aggregate Films to produce Your place or mine, a romantic comedy that will mark the directorial debut of Aline Brosh McKenna, whose script credits include The Devil Wears Prada and Crazy ex girlfriend.

Netflix also acquired the best-selling novel by Sarah Haywood for Witherspoon. The Cactus, which will be designed as a second flagship vehicle to be produced by Hello Sunshine's Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter.

Your place or mine He focuses on two long-distance best friends who change each other's lives when she decides to pursue a lifelong dream and he volunteers to watch over her teenage son. The film will be produced by Witherspoon and Neustadter from Hello Sunshine and Bateman and Costigan from Aggregate, and McKenna under their Lean Machine banner. She wrote the script. Aggregate has its first look at Netflix, where Bateman stars, directs, and produces executives Ozark, which completed its third season (Netflix revealed to shareholders that the series drew 29 million viewers in the first four weeks).

Witherspoon has produced and starred in projects for Apple (The morning show), Hulu (Little fires everywhere) and HBO (Big Little Lies), and now you have joined Netflix.

"We've been looking for the right opportunities to collaborate with Ted Sarandos, Scott Stuber and the entire team on Netflix for a while and we couldn't be more excited to be working with them on these two romantic comedies," said Witherspoon. “The stories of Sarah Haywood and Aline Brosh McKenna combine everything we love about traditional RomComs with strong, intelligent, and determined female leads.

In The CactusAn unexpected pregnancy at age 45 causes a reserved woman to reconsider the structured life she has created for herself and takes her on an unconventional journey toward love, family, and learning to embrace the unexpected. The book was published on May 7, 2019 by Park Row.

Aggregate's Costigan said, “Jason and I are thrilled to be producing Aline's directorial debut with our great friends and partners on Netflix, and with a giant talent and friend like Reese and Hello Sunshine. This is the perfect home for our movie, and with the ideal creative partners to make a sophisticated and highly contemporary romantic comedy that we believe the global audience will be delighted to see. "

Netflix Films Director Scott Stuber said: "We are delighted to be working alongside our longtime partners and friends Jason and Michael at Aggregate in Your place or mine. They brought us this brilliantly fun romantic comedy from Aline that we fell in love with right away and can't wait to work with the Aggregate and Hello Sunshine teams to bring it to life. Reese and her Hello Sunshine team have made a huge impact on the industry and we are excited to have found two great projects to collaborate with. "

"I am the biggest Reese Witherspoon fan on earth, not only because of his immense talent as an actor but also because of his production skills," said Brosh McKenna. "I couldn't be more excited to direct this movie for Netflix, working alongside Aggregate and Hello Sunshine."

Witherspoon is represented by CAA, LBI, and attorney Gretchen Rush; Bateman for CAA, Lighthouse Mgmt, and Tom Hoberman; Brosh McKenna by attorney Ken Richman.