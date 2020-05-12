Redesigned 14-inch MacBook Pro to launch next year – BGR

Apple is rumored to launch a 14-inch MacBook Pro laptop next year, which could replace the 13.3-inch model.

The 13.3-inch MacBook Pro just received a significant update, but the screen size didn't change, as some fans expected.

Rumors also say the 14-inch MacBook Pro could sport a mini-LED display, a display technology that allows for slimmer and lighter product designs.

Last fall, Apple increased the screen size of its largest MacBook Pro from 15.6 to 16 inches without changing its overall size. The bezels were lowered to accommodate the slightly larger screen, and the 16-inch one received many other significant improvements, including the new Magic Keyboard, better sound, and improved specs. We were hoping to see the same kind of update hit the 13.3-inch MacBook Pro, and Apple almost delivered it a few days ago. The 2020 product update replicates most updates to the 16-inch model, apart from the increased screen size. The laptop still features a 13.3-inch LCD screen instead of a 14-inch panel. But the screen update is still in the works, new rumors say, and could bring another notable change.

A Chinese person who posted various details about Apple products on Twitter said the 14-inch MacBook Pro will arrive next year, without providing any context for the information. This caused the well-known filter Jon Prosser to respond with a "100%" response:

A few days ago, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in a new note to investors that Apple has delayed mini-LED products for next year due to the new coronavirus pandemic.

"We believe that investors do not need to worry too much about the extension of the mini LED program, because the mini LED is a key technology that Apple will promote in the next 5 years, so even if the short-term program is affected by the new coronary pneumonia will not harm the long-term positive trend, "said the research note seen by MacRumors.

Kuo said Apple is planning four to six products with mini-LED displays in the next two to three years. Previously, he said that a 12.9-inch iPad Pro version and the MacBook Pro 2020 will launch with mini-LED displays this year. Kuo also noted that a 14.1-inch MacBook Pro would get the same display technology without specifying any details about the laptop.

A report the other day said that Apple plans to invest $ 334 billion in a new factory in Taiwan that will produce mini-LED and micro-LED displays for future devices.

Apple has been working on mini-LED technology for a few years, with a mysterious display research facility in Taiwan that emerged in earlier rumors.

Mini-LED displays will allow manufacturers to create devices that are thinner and lighter than before, while offering many of the same benefits of OLED displays used on the iPhone, MacRumors These mini-LED displays will be made of up to 10,000 LEDs, each measuring less than 200 microns.

Kuo expects mini-LED products to take off in the coming years thanks to Apple's adoption of the new display technology, which will compel competitors to respond in kind.

