"Ready to go, but I'm not comfortable going out,quot; – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– While Texas has moved toward reopening the state, social gatherings are supposed to be minimal and social distancing guidelines should be followed.

But there are obvious examples of people who don't do that.

A crowd of around 400 people showed up at Fort Village Village Park Park on Sunday.

Not only was there a shooting with five victims, the incident highlighted a health problem: Hundreds of people ignored the executive order to avoid these kinds of meetings to stop the spread of COVID-19.

On Monday, Up News Info 11 visited three parks in the Dallas area and spoke to people found in group settings.

Most complied with existing group rules, but almost all said they feel a growing rejection of group gangs and the requirements of social distancing.

"I think there is a sense of social detachment, but I think people are tired," said Javier López of Dallas. "It's hard to say, I hope people do, but I have a feeling that a lot of people don't take it seriously."

"Oh, I'm ready for it to end, but I feel awkward going out," said Marsha Vestal of University Park. "And I thought yesterday, where were the law enforcement or public officials reducing the number of people?"

Police say there will be little enforcement, but more encouragement regarding social distancing.

Public health leaders continue to insist that large meetings will result in further spread of COVID-19.

