RavPower 61W USB-C Wall Charger is cheaper than ever for Verge readers

RavPower is extending a huge discount on its 61W USB-C wall charger to readers of The edge. Normally $ 30, it's only $ 21 for a limited time. To get this price, you need to trim the $ 2 coupon (located directly below the price on Amazon's product page), then enter the offer code VERGE8MF in box. This is the lowest price we've seen using this charger, and if you have a Nintendo Switch, MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, a phone, and any other technology that charges via USB-C, this is an affordable price. way to power your things without looking for the original power source. This code works for the black or white charger.

Best Buy presents some of the best new video game deals, including Doom Eternal and Borderlands 3. Focusing first on Doom: EternalThe physical versions of the game for PC, Xbox One, and PS4 cost $ 40, which is $ 20 off the original price. This recently released game, and this is the biggest drop you've seen to date.

The deal in Borderlands 3 For PS4 and Xbox One it takes the game from $ 40 to just $ 13. There's not much more to say, though it's worth picking up if you have a friend or two you'd like to play with in the game's online co-op campaign.