Rare May storm system brings rain to San Francisco Bay Area – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – In much of the country, rains in May are a common occurrence, but not so much when it comes to the San Francisco Bay area.

A strange spring storm front hit the region on Monday and shed more than an inch of rain at the highest elevations. The National Weather Service said that since the front moved in the bush. Tamalpais in Marin County had received more than an inch of rain, Venado had received almost 1.5 inches, and Cazadero in Sonoma County approximately one inch.

Impressive rainfall totals today in portions of the #NorthBay, with a few dots picking up more than an inch. Rain totals drop rapidly south. Note: Only seasons with measurable rain are listed. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/4nnzBvPX45 – NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) May 12, 2020

The culprit was a low-pressure system that parked off the Oregon coast and turned rain waves into northern California.

Radar update for those "night nights,quot; still … a faint squall line is moving on land. Coastal locations could see some wet pavements, but otherwise slight accumulations.#CAwx pic.twitter.com/f8B1u14v1C – NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) May 12, 2020

"Look for precipitation to decrease this afternoon and evening over the region before another renewed opportunity returns to North Bay and as far south as the Santa Cruz Mountains on Wednesday," meteorologists from the weather service said. "Isolated rains can persist through Thursday through North Bay, as the above mentioned mid / upper level persists on the Pacific Northwest coast."

While rare showers in May have traditionally caused numerous problems on the morning commute with most Bay Area residents taking refuge on-site, traffic was moving smoothly.

And wet conditions are not done during the week.

"Additional rainfall through Thursday is forecast to range from 0.25-0.50,quot; in North Bay, except locally up to an inch in the coastal hills, "forecasters said." Elsewhere, the additional rainfall amounts will be mostly less than a tenth of an inch, except locally more in the Santa Cruz Mountains. "

And more will come over the weekend.

"Greater operational reach … the guidance remains in good agreement with respect to another late-season storm system that will return to the region late next weekend," forecasters said. "Temperatures will also become colder on Sunday with the possibility of widespread rainfall in the form of rainfall. Showers will be delayed until Monday and possibly Tuesday as a cold upper-level channel digs south and then inland over northern California. "