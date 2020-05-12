Rangers announce Drive-Thru concert event at Globe Life Field – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

The Texas Rangers have announced a concert event at Globe Life Field that will allow residents to enjoy live music from their vehicles.

QuikTrip's "Concert in Your Car,quot; event will allow residents to park their vehicle in a designated spot in a lot, watch live performances, and listen to it through a radio station.

The event will take place from June 4-7 and will feature live performances of one hour per day. Residents will be able to purchase tickets online for the event, which will give them a parking spot. Organizers said the maximum capacity will be 400.

Organizers said they have taken into account many social distancing guidelines for the event, such as the space between vehicles and toilets.

Acts include Eli Young Band, Whiskey Myers, Pat Green, and Josh Abbott Band with Kevin Fowler.

Join and @kevinfowler at Globe Life Field on June 7 for a fun experience during the wild times. Tickets go on sale on Friday, but you can get yours early by joining our email list at https://t.co/e4ZweSsDoT. See the full list and find more information here: https://t.co/wEYT7HFp20 pic.twitter.com/4N81Z1hWRc %MINIFYHTMLc2a8e43e4c5cf824fab27acce455d3bd17% – Josh AbboŦŦ (@joshabbottband) May 12, 2020

Although Globe Life Field was completed in March, it has not yet been opened to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic. Their first event was supposed to be a Chris Stapleton concert and then a Rangers exhibition game, but both were postponed.

However, the Rangers' new home will host several North Texas school districts for the Class 2020 graduations in early June. This includes the Burleson, Mansfield and Mesquite school districts.

As of Monday, there has been an official announcement about the start of the MLB regular season as officials continue to search for ways to keep players and staff safe and healthy. The growing consensus is that the season would start without fans in the stands.

This is a developing story and will be updated.