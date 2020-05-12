Raiders add former Broncos running back Devontae Booker

The Las Vegas Raiders agreed a deal Monday with former Denver Broncos running back Devontae Booker.

Selected in Utah's fourth round in 2016, Booker played four seasons with the Broncos and rushed for 1,103 yards in 61 games that included six starts.

Last season, Booker, 27, saw his role greatly reduced to special teams. He had two carries for nine yards.

Booker's most productive season was his rookie campaign when he ran for 612 yards and scored four touchdowns. He also had 31 catches for 265 yards and a score that season.

The 5-foot-11, 219-pound Booker is originally from Sacramento.

Las Vegas also resigned linebacker Derrick Moncrief on Monday.