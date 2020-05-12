Rae Sremmurd Settles Fyre Festival Lawsuit By Agreeing To Pay $ 18,000

Instagram

Rae Sremmurd stars Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi They have agreed to hand over $ 18,000 (£ 14,600) to settle a demand for the cash they were paid to make at the disastrous Fyre Festival.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, the hip-hop duo reached an agreement with the administrator who was presiding over the bankruptcy case of the event.

Last year (19), the trustee sued a number of celebrities and artists who were paid to promote the music festival and perform in an effort to pay Fyre's creditors, who ran out of money when the 2017 event in the Bahamas it fell apart.

Rae Sremmurd was initially sued for more than $ 100,000 (£ 81,000), but now they have agreed to settle for less than a fifth of that amount.

"The Defendant will pay the total amount of $ 18,000.00 … as total and final liquidation and complete satisfaction of all claims that the Trustee has against the Defendant," the documentation reads.

The Blast previously reported that Migos settled a separate lawsuit over Fyre Festival and agreed to return $ 30,000 (£ 24,300) of the $ 100,000 they were paid to make.

Other celebrities still facing lawsuits include Kendall Jenner and festival headliners Blink-182.

Fyre Festival boss Billy McFarland is still behind bars after being sentenced to six years in prison on fraud charges.