R. Kelly's ex-girlfriend Azriel Clary leaves nothing to the imagination in revealing swimsuit photos

R. Kelly's singer and ex-girlfriend Azriel Clary decided to break the internet with a series of sizzling bikini photos.

Azriel appears to be living her best life since she left Kelly's luxury apartment to stay with her parents.

The budding music star shared some amazing photos where she is wearing a stunning swimsuit that left nothing to the imagination.

The artist has also been sharing videos of herself singing songs that she plans to release in the future.

She recently shared this encouraging message that said, "It is so easy for all of us to consume ourselves so much at work, life and just keep up with society. I am glad to have this time to focus on self-love and healing with my family. 🌱 Family is everything, and more than anything, I am thankful that my family and the world have prayed for me and welcomed me with love. I am now mature enough to put my pride aside and apologize for all the humiliation and shame I have been through my family … please do not demean the victims … people will kill for love if I am told to do so … grateful that my previous relationship has never led to that extent. Abuse is real, physical, mental, and verbal. Be nice to others … you never know what they may be going through. Continue to prosper. "

A person defended her saying: "Thank God for the liberation with the family ❤️❤️".

Others dragged her along, like this person who said, "Give Kelly all the money back."

This woman shared in the comment section: "I'm sorry you ever doubted that you would be welcome back with open arms. It's still you! 💝"

Another commenter chimed in: "I'm glad you came home to your family, I remember seeing the surviving R. Kelly series and I remember seeing your mother yell at you in Chicago and I was praying you would get out, but you didn't." But, as I said, I am happy that you have returned to your family and are so happy again and I hope that you continue to receive a musical treatment from a record label that will take your profession seriously and will not try to take advantage of you ….. Stay strong 👍🏽 and I will keep you and your family in prayer 🙏🏽🙏🏽 ".

Meanwhile, Kelly is fighting in court for her release.



