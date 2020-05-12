Quiver Entertainment Swoops for Kew Media Distribution Library – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Quiver Entertainment, the independent film founded last year by former eOne executive Berry Meyerowitz and former Lionsgate Films president Jeff Sackman, has acquired the rights to Kew Media Distribution's 1,000-title library.

Kew Media Distribution filed for bankruptcy in February and manager FTI Consulting oversaw the sale of its catalog, which included international show rights, including the hit BBC drama Duty fulfillment and the HBO / Channel 4 documentary Michael Jackson Leaving Neverland.

Nearly 40 companies expressed interest in acquiring the library, which FTI reduced to nine potential buyers. He entered exclusive conversations with Quiver Entertainment after March 27. The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

Selling has been far from straightforward. Before the Kew Media Distribution bankruptcy, several producers took steps to terminate their contracts with the company after they were not paid the royalties owed to them. Producers were alarmed to discover that FTI was selling the distribution rights for its content.

Leaving Neverland producer Dan Reed and Nick Broomfield, the filmmaker behind Showtime & # 39; s Whitney: Can it be me?, were among those who disputed the inclusion of their films in the sales process, and both told Up News Info that they were prepared to take legal action to protect their rights. "I want to warn you that you have no right to sell that movie," BAFTA winner Reed said in a message to a potential buyer, who we now know to be Quiver.

Meyerowitz and Sackman gave a conciliatory tone in statements announcing their acquisition of the Kew Media Distribution library. "We have inherited partnerships with some of the most creative and respected producers in the industry, and we look forward to growing this business together," said Meyerowitz. Sackman added: "We are excited to collaborate with all of our customers to continue to make this content available to audiences around the world."

When asked if Quiver will continue to exploit the global rights to the disputed films, a representative told Up News Info, "Quiver is eager to collaborate with all of his content producers and providers to distribute his content."

The Up News Info revealed last week that Kew Media Distribution collapsed due to some 250 of its customers over £ 10.8M ($ 13.3M) in unpaid royalties. Reed's Amos Pictures kept almost £ 523,000 out of pocket, while other notable creditors included CNN, Netflix, BBC Studios and Duty fulfillment Producer World Productions.

Kew Media Distribution's catalog included feature films such as Rules of engagement and Simon Pegg Hector and the search for happiness; TV dramas including Driver and Bletchley's circle; and documentaries like Harry and Meghan: a very modern royal romance and Morgan Spurlock The best movie ever sold.