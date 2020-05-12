QuikTrip Seeks to Add Assistant Directors, Associates – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– QuikTrip convenience store chain is hiring at many of its 152 locations in the DFW region according to company leaders.

Jen Harlow is the company's Personnel Manager and said they have been operating as a core business and as such they need to hire many more people as store associates or assistant managers.

"Our starting rate for assistant managers is $ 12 an hour … It's a 46-hour work week," Harlow explained. "Then six of those hours will be time and a half. We also have a customer service bonus that is paid monthly and a earnings bonus that is paid monthly and varies by location. ”

Jobs are permanent and full-time positions come with a long list of benefits.

%MINIFYHTML35c9d1ba2a00930fd26c4481a15c345414%

Harlow said: "We have paid for vacations, 401k participation, insurance and tuition reimbursement and there are a variety of bonuses."

QuikTrip says the social distancing and COVID-19 guidelines are being taken very seriously to protect its employees and customers.

Harlow added: “We are maintaining social distancing. We have posters with the capacity in each of our stores. Most of our stores do not have top-ups at this time. We have provided masks, we have hand sanitizers and we are doing disinfections every 30 minutes in our stores. ”

If you are interested in applying for a job with QuikTrip, click here.

To see all the companies looking to fill positions, click here.

Coronavirus's latest news The | Coronavirus Resources