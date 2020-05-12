QuikTrip Seeks to Add Assistant Directors, Associates – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Jen Harlow is the company's Personnel Manager and said they have been operating as a core business and as such they need to hire many more people as store associates or assistant managers.
"Our starting rate for assistant managers is $ 12 an hour … It's a 46-hour work week," Harlow explained. "Then six of those hours will be time and a half. We also have a customer service bonus that is paid monthly and a earnings bonus that is paid monthly and varies by location. ”
Jobs are permanent and full-time positions come with a long list of benefits.
Harlow said: "We have paid for vacations, 401k participation, insurance and tuition reimbursement and there are a variety of bonuses."
QuikTrip says the social distancing and COVID-19 guidelines are being taken very seriously to protect its employees and customers.
Harlow added: “We are maintaining social distancing. We have posters with the capacity in each of our stores. Most of our stores do not have top-ups at this time. We have provided masks, we have hand sanitizers and we are doing disinfections every 30 minutes in our stores. ”
