Quibi to add sharing features as app struggles to find subscribers

To say that Quibi has had a disastrous start would be an understatement. Co-founder Jeffrey Katzenberg attributes "everything that went wrong to the coronavirus," he said. the New York Times in a new interview published on Monday. But Katzenberg is hopeful that rolling out new features will help, including giving subscribers the ability to share content from Quibi shows on social media.

When Quibi launched in early April, the app blocked sharing on platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Reddit. Now Katzenberg and the team are working on ways to ensure that Quibi is "less disconnected from the Internet." Eventually, people will be able to share Quibi content on social media, but there is no estimated time period for when that feature will be available.

(Disclosure: Vox Media is partnering with Quibi on two shows and there are discussions for a Edge Show in the future.)

"There are a lot of things we've seen in the product that we thought were mostly right," Katzenberg said, "but now that there are hundreds of people out there using it, you say, 'Uh-oh, we didn't see that ".

People also couldn't take screenshots within the app. Although that restriction is not exclusive to Quibi (Netflix and Disney Plus address the same problem in their mobile apps), without a desktop version of the app for people to watch Quibi shows, the only way people can share scenes is use another phone to record the episode playback. So that's what people did, managing in some cases to go viral. It is unclear whether people will be able to take screenshots or whether Quibi will allow clips to be shared directly from the app to various social media apps. The edge You have contacted for more information.

Another feature coming to Quibi's iOS app this week is the ability to stream shows and "chapter movies,quot; on TV screens. There are no more explanations for how people will do this: considering that the feature is being implemented on iOS first, the implication would be that you are using AirPlay. Android users may have to wait a little longer to receive Chromecast support. The bigger screen experience was always part of the plan, but CEO Meg Whitman has admitted in the past that if they knew COVID-19 was going to happen, they could have launched with the feature.

It's also unclear whether the "turntyle,quot; technology, or how the technology behind Quibi's launch to subscribers that guides videos based on how you hold your phone, will work if it works on a TV that can't be rotated.

Right now, the goal seems to be for more people to talk and watch Quibi: Social media can help turn Quibi shows into viral memes (see: Netflix Tiger king), and allowing people to watch shows on your TV gives subscribers another option to watch. Quibi currently has around 3.5 million app downloads and 1.3 million active users, according to Katzenberg.

That's a far cry from the nearly 55 million Disney Plus subscribers and the more than 2 billion monthly YouTube users, 70 percent of whom use the app on their phone. Quibi is not available worldwide (like YouTube) and does not have a popular intellectual property library (like Disney), making growth difficult.

Its shows have not received positive reviews, and interest in the streaming service has plummeted since its initial launch on April 6. Comparatively, most other streaming services have seen an increase in views. People don't seem interested in Quibi, and that's the problem Katzenberg is trying to fix. Whether the new coronavirus is entirely to blame, as Katzenberg suggested, is questionable. Industry experts argued before Quibi's launch that it would be difficult to try to sell a product in a highly competitive market that did not appear to be particularly necessary.

But Katzenberg acknowledged that the team is far from happy with the results. "Is it the avalanche of people that we wanted and that we were going to launch?" Katzenberg told the Times. "The answer is no. It does not depend on what we wanted. It is not close to what we wanted."