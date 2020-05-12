Quibi collects the series of drawings by Arturo Castro "Alternatino" – Up News Info

By Arturo Castro Alternative He goes to Quibi. The short-form mobile streaming platform has ordered the critically acclaimed series of sketches from the Wide city alum and Comedy Central Productions.

The first season of Alternative He debuted on Comedy Central in June 2019 and showed Castro's provocative and unique voice on the comedy scene. Memorable sketches included "Welcome to the United States," about a student from a recent immigrant class trying to understand the reality of the tragedy, as well as "How the sex talk looks now" and "A sick child's wish to die " Castro is known for using LatinX's modern identity (misconceptions and all) as a new filter for cultural commentary on our everyday life and the spirit of the time, and it's all rooted in his personal experience.

Castro is creator, executive producer, writer, and star of the series. David Martin, Jon Thoday, Richard Allen-Turner and Sam Saifer of Avalon are executive producers alongside producer producers Jay Martel and Ted Tremper. Ari Pearce and Manny Jaquez are the executives in charge of Comedy Central Productions. The series is produced by Comedy Central Productions (CCP).