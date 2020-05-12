Queer Eye's Karamo Brown proposes again after wedding cancellation

Sometimes it is the second time that it is charm.

Weird eye& # 39; s Karamo Brown She recently revealed that she proposed to her fiancé again, Ian Jordan. The couple has been together for eight years, and the Netflix star proposed in May 2018.

Brown asked the big question during a surprise 40th birthday party for Jordan.

"Tonight, with the help of my children, I asked the love of my life to marry me and he said YESSSS," Weird eye star said to E! News at the time of engagement. "He is me today, tomorrow and everything!"

The couple was preparing to walk down the hall, but had to press the pause button due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Even though her wedding plans were put on hold, Karamo made sure to do something very special for her partner's birthday.

He asked the great question a second time!

"I am engaged … Again! During this quarantine I fell even more deeply in love with my fiance @theianjordan," the reality show personality shared, with a moving video.