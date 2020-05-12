Priyanka Chopra comes out after two months in quarantine

Priyanka Chopra is currently in the United States, in quarantine with her husband Nick Jonas. They both strictly follow the rules of social distancing and make sure they stay indoors at all times. In fact, Priyanka Chopra first came out today after a span of two months.

Priyanka Chopra shared a selfie, where she is seen wearing a face mask and her eyes are intense. Its caption reads: "The eyes are never silent # FirstDayOutIn2Months." The actress left her house after almost 60 days and her intense subtitle surely expresses her mood. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas stayed at their home, but did their best to greet Crown warriors around the world. A month ago, when our Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged everyone to applaud and salute the police, doctors, and others who are helping us fight COVID 19. Priyanka was seen on her lawn, seven seas crossing applauding the heroes of real life indians. The actress even interviewed one of the WHO officials to reveal some myths about the coronavirus.

