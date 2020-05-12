President Trump says to open Tesla plant – "Now,quot; – Up News Info San Francisco

FREMONT (Up News Info SF) – President Donald Trump joined the raging debate early Tuesday morning about Tesla owner Elon Musk's outspoken challenge to the Alameda County place-of-refuge mandate to reopen his assembly plant at Fremont.

Trump turned to Twitter to assess: "California should allow Tesla and @elonmusk to open the plant, NOW. It can be done quickly and safely!

Workers arrived early for their daily shifts at the sprawling plant Tuesday, a day after Musk went to social media to announce: “Tesla is restarting production today against Alameda County rules. I will be on the line with everyone else. If someone is arrested, I ask that it be just me. ”

The local debate over Musk's action has drawn both support and criticism.

Parking at the Pacific Commons shopping center in Fremont was deserted Monday afternoon with most of the large anchor stores anchored. Just down the road, the employee parking lot at the Tesla factory was crowded.

"I think it's putting workers at risk," said Carol Quinn, a Fremont resident. "I am sure they have not done all the protocols that need to be done to keep people safe in that factory."

When Musk defied the health order and reopened his plant on Monday, he put the county in a difficult position: to force the closure of one of its largest employers.

"I think they should open," said Stephanie Moniz, a dental assistant who is out of a job. "I mean, it's a great company. Everyone trusts that. I have family members who live here in Fremont who aren't working because the company is closed."

The county says it is reviewing Tesla's security measures, but if the company is allowed to remain open, what does that say for small businesses like the Prime Nails Salon?

Owner Teresa Ngo doesn't have billions of dollars to help her. He hasn't made a dime since it closed on March 17, but he still has to pay the normal monthly rent to keep the business alive.

"If Tesla is open, we should be open, too," he said.

Ngo has also installed security measures like plastic screens between workstations. And unlike Tesla, which employs thousands of workers, Teresa's store only has five. Or at least it did until it was closed as it was a great health risk.

"If everyone is closed for security, that's fine … it's fair. But if some are open, some are closed, I don't think it's fair. It doesn't matter if it's a big company or a small company, you know?" She said.

Even among Tesla employees there is also some debate. Most appreciate the return and a stable salary, while some are concerned about their health.

A Tesla production line employee, who did not want to be identified, told KPIX that his supervisor told him to return to work on Sunday at 6 p.m. However, the employee said he chose to follow the county's stay-at-home order.

"Employees are caught in a power struggle," he said. "They told me they were going to take me off the permit, that they would put me on an unpaid leave and that my unemployment benefits could be affected."

Even with Tesla's extra precautions, the anonymous Tesla employee said it still isn't enough. He has a newborn at home.

"You are going to interact with several different people throughout the day, playing the same tools that they are playing," he said.