Prepare for the modern SATC, thanks to Danielle Bernstein

Before influencer was an aspirational career that millions of girls would kill for, the modern equivalent of landing the job of Miranda Priestley's assistant, if you like, Danielle Bernstein He was one of the original fashion bloggers to help define the word.
Born and raised on Long Island, Bernstein started her We Wore What blog in 2010, when she was just 18 years old, primarily to document her daily outfits for her friends. But what started as a creative hobby turned into a full career in the decade that followed, with Bernstein accumulating 2.4 million followers on Instagram and launching a fashion empire that includes his own clothing line, collaborations with brands and big names. sponsorship agreements.
Now, the 27-year-old multi-hyphenate is adding an author to its growing list of job titles, with her memoirs This is not a fashion story now available where books are sold.
And if we're loyal to We Wore What, fans who have been following Bernstein for years believe they already know his journey from his sophomore year to CEO, are missing the best chapters in the inspiring story.
"Everything," Bernstein told E! News when asked what readers would learn about her through the pages of her intimate memoirs rather than the curated grid in her feeds.
This is not a fashion story: take chances, break the rules, and be a boss in the big city by Danielle Bernstein
"The way I grew up, how I did, how I became the way I have my past relationships, my business successes and failures," he continued. "It's like doing it in New York through my eyes and my story. It's full of so much advice. There is a lot of advice there. Someone referred to it as a modern take on Sex in the City, which I Love."
Even if someone is not an avid follower of We Wore What or constantly double-clicks on Bernstein's OOTD posts, the mega influencer hopes that they "feel much closer to me. I hope they feel inspired and motivated." for (my story). "
Given his longevity in the influence space and how he has been able to build an emerging fashion empire through social media, Bernstein has become an inspiration to many. But he's far from over when it comes to his aspirations for his growing career.
"I think it will continue to grow, it will continue to expand," he said of his hopes for the next 10 years of We Wore What. "I like to think of myself as a serial entrepreneur. Therefore, I want to continue creating new businesses and grow current ones and really be the voice of this new fashion era."
Already one of the biggest names among fashion influencers, what makes Forbes& # 39; List of under 30s when he was just 25, Bernstein hopes to "position himself,quot; as one of its long-term leaders.
"The influencer industry is still so new and undefined and it really needs a leader in a sense," he explained. "And I hope to position myself as such. And even for young women and young entrepreneurs, as if I really wanted to share not only my outfit posts, but why I did it and how I did it. So the book is so important. I am very excited about that ".
Amid the current coronavirus pandemic, Bernstein has launched We Gave What, the charitable arm of We Wore What, which is supporting small businesses, raising awareness and funding for organizations, including $ 50,000 for the New York Food Bank. and more than $ 30,000 for the River Fund and has donated more than 19,000 masks to health workers.
"All this quarantine has created this new sense of responsibility that I feel towards my community and my followers and the industry in general," he said of its genesis. "So raising awareness for small businesses and raising money for different organizations has probably been the most rewarding job of my career and has really become a great passion for me."
And it's a passion that Bernstein hopes to continue even after orders to stay home are lifted, with the influencer watching Bethenny FrankelThe B Strong initiative as an "extremely aspiring,quot; example for We Gave What to follow to move forward.
"I hope it motivates my community to help give back as well, and that my followers get more involved, and really just to help small businesses more than anything," Bernstein said. "So we have a lot of things lined up and I'm excited to launch the website and really build We Gave What even more, but it will really be a place for all of these initiatives and an amazing job to live through what, even when this is all over. It will be a way to continue everything beyond the pandemic. "
Just consider her Carrie Bradshaw with a charitable conscience.
This is not a fashion story: take chances, break the rules, and be a boss in the big city It is now available
