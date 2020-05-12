Prepare for the modern SATC, thanks to Danielle Bernstein

We love these products and we hope you do too. ME! It has affiliate relationships, so we can get a small part of the income from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E !.

Before influencer was an aspirational career that millions of girls would kill for, the modern equivalent of landing the job of Miranda Priestley's assistant, if you like, Danielle Bernstein He was one of the original fashion bloggers to help define the word.

Born and raised on Long Island, Bernstein started her We Wore What blog in 2010, when she was just 18 years old, primarily to document her daily outfits for her friends. But what started as a creative hobby turned into a full career in the decade that followed, with Bernstein accumulating 2.4 million followers on Instagram and launching a fashion empire that includes his own clothing line, collaborations with brands and big names. sponsorship agreements.

Now, the 27-year-old multi-hyphenate is adding an author to its growing list of job titles, with her memoirs This is not a fashion story now available where books are sold.

And if we're loyal to We Wore What, fans who have been following Bernstein for years believe they already know his journey from his sophomore year to CEO, are missing the best chapters in the inspiring story.